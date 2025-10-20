Former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev finally ended his title drought Sunday, grinding past France’s Corentin Moutet 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to claim the Almaty Open crown – his first ATP title in 882 days.

The 29-year-old Russian, now ranked 14th, lifted his 21st career trophy and continued his curious streak of winning in 21 different cities. It also snapped a frustrating run of six straight final defeats stretching back to his 2023 Italian Open victory.

Medvedev, seeded second in Kazakhstan’s ATP 250 event, endured a stern test from Moutet, who was chasing his maiden tour title. The Frenchman’s crafty mix of drop shots and spins unsettled Medvedev early, but the former U.S. Open champion steadied when it mattered most.

After splitting the first two sets, Medvedev unleashed his trademark precision, firing three aces in the decider and holding his nerve through tense break points. “I wasn’t super happy with how I played in some moments, but to win feels amazing,” he said. “In the most important points, I played good.”

The win carried more than silverware. It restored belief after a brutal stretch that included final losses to Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Hubert Hurkacz.

Since joining forces with Swedish coach Thomas Johansson, Medvedev has rediscovered rhythm and aggression, posting a 12-3 record over recent weeks.

Under the bright lights of Almaty’s National Tennis Center, he raised the trophy with his wife, Daria and daughter, Victoria, dedicating the win to them. The victory propels him to 12th in the ATP Live Race to Turin, reigniting hopes for the season-ending finals.

Moutet, ranked 41st, impressed with bold shotmaking throughout the tournament, knocking off seeded players to reach his third career final.

His inspired run will push him to a career-high No. 36 – and mark him as one of the tour’s most dangerous floaters.