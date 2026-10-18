Alejandro Davidovich Fokina rallied to defeat Rafael Jodar in the Shanghai Masters final Sunday, claiming his biggest career title, as the Spanish world No. 26 outlasted his compatriot 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.

"I don't know what to say, I don't know what I feel. Just a huge relief," Davidovich Fokina said.

The 27-year-old claimed his first Masters 1000 title, extending his winning streak in China to 10 matches after winning in Chengdu.

The 20-year-old Jodar, ranked No. 13, was the youngest man to reach the final in Shanghai. Still, he called it "another tennis match."

"I just tried to enjoy the moment," he said. "I gave everything but it wasn't meant to be today."

Jodar started strong. He reached over his shoulder to save a point before winning it with an overhead smash as he broke for a 2-0 lead.

Davidovich Fokina put pressure on Jodar's backhand, but Jodar held steady as Davidovich Fokina made a series of errors. Jodar broke again for 5-1 before closing out the first set in 27 minutes with an ace.

Davidovich Fokina dropped serve to give Jodar a 3-2 lead in the second set, but responded in the next game, falling on his back to save a point at the net and tie the score at 3-3.

Both men held serve in a series of long rallies, and they had to restart a point during the ninth game when a ball rolled onto the court.

Davidovich Fokina was shouting but saved two break points to take a 6-5 lead when Jodar returned into the net. But the younger Spaniard held on, sending down a backhand to force a tie-break.

Davidovich Fokina won the tie-break to force a decider. He broke Jodar's serve in the first game. Jodar broke back, but Davidovich Fokina led 3-2 when Jodar fired long. Jodar needed a medical timeout for his right thigh while trailing 4-3.

He buckled in pain during the ninth game, keeping the match alive but requiring a trainer for his left thigh when trailing 5-4.

Davidovich Fokina claimed the title on his second championship point.

"This is going to be a memory for the rest of my life," Davidovich Fokina said during the trophy ceremony.

He also commended his opponent.

"You are 20 years old but man, you have a future. And you're gonna be here many times."