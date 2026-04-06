World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz returned to clay in Monaco this week, sharpening his game ahead of a French Open title defense that looms large on the horizon.

For Alcaraz, the shift in surface is not just a routine change. It is a reset, a return to instinct.

“I miss clay every time the season ends,” Alcaraz said Sunday, smiling as he described the familiar grind. “The first practice, I told my team it was time to get the socks dirty again. It feels amazing to be back.”

That comfort has translated into dominance. Alcaraz arrives on clay riding the momentum of a defining 2025 season, one that saw him capture his fifth Grand Slam crown at French Open, where he edged rival Jannik Sinner in a gripping final.

His clay campaign last year was ruthless, highlighted by titles in Monte Carlo and Rome, and only one blemish, a final defeat to Holger Rune in Barcelona.

Monte Carlo, in particular, proved to be a turning point.

“After that week, I understood how I should play,” Alcaraz said. “Everything just clicked. That’s why the season became exceptional.”

Now 22, the Spaniard is chasing something he has yet to achieve: a complete European clay swing.

His planned route reads like a gauntlet: Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid and Rome, all leading into Paris. It is a schedule that tests even the most durable players.

Alcaraz knows the risk.

“It’s very demanding, physically and mentally,” he said. “Maybe Barcelona is the week I should rest, but it’s special for me. I grew up playing there. I have friends there. Playing at home means a lot.”

Managing his body will be key.

Last year, injuries forced him to skip Madrid, breaking his rhythm. This time, he is determined to balance ambition with caution, pacing himself through a stretch where margins are thin and fatigue builds quickly.

His Monte Carlo campaign begins in the second round, where he will face either Stan Wawrinka or Sebastian Baez.

The potential meeting with Wawrinka carries emotional weight. The Swiss veteran, a three-time Grand Slam champion, is nearing the end of his career.

Alcaraz trained with him over the weekend and did not hide his admiration.

“It’s incredible to still see him competing,” he said. “I hope I get the chance to play him at least once. To say I faced a legend like Stan would be special.”