Novak Djokovic has responded to his recent slump in form by withdrawing from next week's Italian Open.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is on a three-match losing streak, his latest setback coming with a surprise exit from the Madrid Open at the hands of Matteo Arnaldi.

Tournament organizers announced on social media that Djokovic would not be playing in the Italian capital, with the Serbian writing on Instagram: “Rome, I will miss you. I hope we meet next year.”

After the defeat by Arnaldi, the 37-year-old Djokovic said he had to adapt to a “new reality,” adding: “Trying to win a match or two, not really thinking about getting far in the tournament – it’s a completely different feeling from what I had in 20-plus years of professional tennis.”

The Italian Open, which begins May 7, is the last major ATP Tour event before the French Open and is a tournament Djokovic has won six times.

But he faces arriving at Roland Garros without having won a match on clay since his emotional victory over Carlos Alcaraz last year in the Olympic final in Paris.

Djokovic has played a fuller schedule than last season, when his bid for a record-breaking 25th Slam title fell short, but it has not helped him find consistent form. The world No. 5 has lost his opening match in four of his last five tournaments.

“Grand Slams is where I really want to play the best tennis,” he said. “I’m not sure if I’ll be able to do that in Roland Garros, but I’ll do my best.

“I’m not going into Roland Garros as one of the main favorites. Maybe that can help, I don’t know. We’ll see.”