Former champion Novak Djokovic is back at the Madrid Open for the first time in three years, chasing a historic milestone: his 100th tour-level title.

Seeded No. 4, the 37-year-old Serbian star shares the same half of the draw as No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, the Spanish favorite who returns to the Caja Mágica nursing fitness concerns after reaching back-to-back clay-court finals.

Djokovic, a three-time Madrid champion, last competed in the Spanish capital in 2022, when he lost to Alcaraz in a thrilling semifinal — their first career meeting.

Since capturing his 99th title at the Paris Olympics last August, Djokovic has fallen short in four finals, including a runner-up finish last month in Miami.

Only Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) have reached the exclusive 100-title club.

Over the past two weekends, Alcaraz won the Monte Carlo Masters and lost in the Barcelona Open final, where he required treatment on his upper right leg on Sunday.

“I’m confident it won’t affect me in Madrid,” he said. “That’s what happens when you play so many matches and have so few days to rest. It’s so demanding, and you have to give 100% every day. Having played a tournament like Monte Carlo and arriving in Barcelona with few days to adapt is really tough.”

Alcaraz said fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal, a five-time winner in Madrid, wrote to him after the Barcelona final to encourage him and say he hoped he wasn’t injured.

“I bow at the feet of Rafa because of what he did week after week,” Alcaraz said. “You have to respect that.”

Alexander Zverev, ranked No. 2 in the world after winning in Munich over the weekend, is the top seed in Madrid, with Taylor Fritz seeded No. 3. Defending champion Andrey Rublev is seeded No. 7.

Djokovic owns a 30-9 record in Madrid, with titles in 2011, 2016 and 2019. He defeated his current coach, Andy Murray, in the 2016 final.

Alcaraz won Madrid in 2022 and 2023.

The women’s draw includes 29 of the top 30 players. No. 15 Barbora Krejcikova is missing due to injury.

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka is seeking her fourth final appearance in Madrid in five years. She won the tournament in 2021 and 2023, and lost last year’s final to Iga Swiatek, the No. 2 seed this week.