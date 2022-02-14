Serbian tennis star and 20-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic held on to the world No. 1 spot in the latest ATP rankings released Monday.

He was followed by Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Germany's Alexander Zverev.

However, the Russian could end the Serb's record-breaking two-year domination of the rankings from Feb. 28 next, with Djokovic set to compete in Dubai and Medvedev in Acapulco the same week.

There were no changes in the top 10 this week, with Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime edging closer to eighth place after capturing his first ATP title in Rotterdam on Sunday with victory over world No. 4 and top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 21-year-old triumphed 6-4, 6-2 in 78 minutes, backing up his semifinal win over second seed and defending champion Andrey Rublev.

American Taylor Fritz moves up two places to 17th after his quarterfinal run in the Dallas Open, with tournament winner Reilly Opelka jumping three spots to enter the top 20.

ATP rankings

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 10875 pts

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9635

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7865

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7355

5. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6875

6. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 5018

7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4700

8. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4065

9. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 4018

10. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3429