Novak Djokovic received an unexpected lifeline at the Australian Open when quarterfinal opponent Lorenzo Musetti retired injured despite holding a two-sets-to-love lead.

Djokovic, well below his usual standard, appeared on the brink of elimination before Musetti called for medical treatment on a thigh injury three games into the third set. The Italian managed only one more game before conceding, his movement clearly compromised.

Musetti was ahead 6-4, 6-3, 1-3 when the severity of the injury became evident. Struggling to reach shots, he removed his bandana and walked to the net to end the contest.

Djokovic, who was forced to withdraw from last year’s semifinal at Melbourne Park due to injury, acknowledged his good fortune afterward.

“I don’t know what to say except that I feel really sorry for him,” Djokovic said. “He was the far better player. I was on my way home. It happened to me a few times, but being in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam, two sets to love up, in full control, it’s so unfortunate. I wish him a speedy recovery. He should have been the winner today, no doubt.”

Djokovic is bidding for a record 25th Grand Slam title and may feel momentum is on his side after scheduled fourth-round opponent Jakub Mensik was unable to take the court because of injury.

“I’m going to double my prayers tonight of gratitude to God for really giving me this opportunity,” Djokovic said. “I’m going to do my best in a couple of days to use it.”

After winning the first two games of the match, Djokovic was unable to find his rhythm and finished with 32 unforced errors.

He appeared to be in physical trouble himself, taking a medical timeout before the third set for treatment on a large blister on his right foot.

“Blister here and there, nothing major bothering me,” Djokovic said. “I just wasn’t really feeling the ball today.”

The Serbian reached the quarterfinals without dropping a set and entered the match fresh after Mensik’s withdrawal allowed him three days off.

Djokovic initially struck the ball well, but his long-standing struggles on overheads resurfaced in the third game, allowing Musetti to surge to a 4-2 lead.

Musetti climbed the rankings last year, pairing his flair with improved resilience, and was chasing his first victory over a top-five player at a Grand Slam.

That breakthrough appeared imminent when he opened the second set by capitalizing on three consecutive service breaks.

Another break helped him close out the set following a display of sportsmanship from Djokovic, who conceded a point at 40-15 after admitting he had touched a Musetti shot that landed wide.

The first sign of Musetti’s discomfort came when he was broken to trail 2-1 in the third set. In scenes reminiscent of last year’s Wimbledon, when Grigor Dimitrov led Jannik Sinner by two sets to love before being forced to retire, Musetti was unable to continue.

It was not the first time the 23-year-old has been betrayed by his body on a big stage. Musetti also retired from last year’s French Open semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz.