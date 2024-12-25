Novak Djokovic remains resolute in his pursuit of Grand Slam glory, starting with the Australian Open, as the Serbian legend begins his campaign for a record-extending 11th title and an unprecedented 25th major crown in Brisbane this week.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, chasing her third Australian Open triumph, will also feature in the star-studded women’s lineup at the Queensland Tennis Centre from Dec. 29 to Jan. 5.

The 2025 season kicks off Friday with the mixed-teams United Cup in Perth and Sydney, where world No. 2 Iga Swiatek returns to action after a one-month doping suspension came to light.

It is the first season since 37-year-old Djokovic began playing that none of the other so-called "Big Four" will be on the other side of the net, following the retirements this year of Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray. Roger Federer retired in 2022.

As the "Big Four" faded, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz stepped up to become the new Grand Slam kings. Both men have opted against warm-up tournaments heading into the first major of the year, which begins Jan. 12.

Amid doubts over Djokovic's motivation and ability to take down the new guard after a disappointing 2024, he stunned the tennis world by hiring Murray as his coach.

Kyrgios returns

The British three-time major winner is set to miss Brisbane but will join his former rival at the Australian Open.

"I will still try to go strong because I feel like my body is serving me well. I still have motivation to win Grand Slams, make more history," said Djokovic, who needs one more Slam title to surpass Margaret Court's record of 24.

"That's one of the biggest reasons why I asked Andy to work with me – because I still have big plans. As long as that's the case, I will keep going."

By his standards, 2024 was challenging. Djokovic failed to win a Grand Slam, claimed just one title – Olympic gold in Paris – and ended his season in October.

A resurgent Grigor Dimitrov, Holger Rune, and Frances Tiafoe are also competing in Brisbane, as is Australian Nick Kyrgios, who returns after injuries limited him to just one ATP Tour singles match in two years. Kyrgios and Djokovic are set to play doubles together.

Challenging Sabalenka on Pat Rafter Arena will be American stars Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro, ranked No. 7 and No. 8 respectively, along with former world No. 2 Ons Jabeur and veteran Victoria Azarenka.

Sabalenka, who beat China's high-flying Zheng Qinwen in this year's Melbourne final, had a stellar 2024, culminating in being named WTA Player of the Year this month.

The 26-year-old reached seven finals and won four titles, successfully defending the Australian Open, lifting her first U.S. Open trophy, and winning WTA 1000 events in Cincinnati and Wuhan. She also reclaimed the No. 1 ranking from five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek, whose reputation was rocked in November when it was revealed she tested positive for a banned heart medication in August.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency determined the violation was not intentional, and the Polish star received a one-month sanction.

Sinner awaits verdict

Swiatek called the ordeal "the worst experience of my life" but vowed, "I know I will be stronger than ever."

Her case is similar to that of Australian Open winner Sinner, who is still awaiting the outcome of a World Anti-Doping Agency appeal against his initial exoneration for twice testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.

The agency told Agence France-Presse (AFP) a ruling is not expected before the new year, though it could conceivably be handed down before or during the Australian Open.

Joining Swiatek at the United Cup are world No. 2 Coco Gauff and fourth-ranked Jasmine Paolini.

Two-time Australian Open winner Naomi Osaka begins her season at the Auckland Classic, aiming for a stronger year than 2024 when she failed to win a title.

Former U.S. Open champions Emma Raducanu, ranked one place above Osaka at No. 57, and Bianca Andreescu are also slated to compete in New Zealand.