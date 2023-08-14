The 23-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, fresh off a gut-wrenching loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, is poised to rekindle his fire as he readies himself for a triumphant return at the Cincinnati Open this week.

The All England Club may have denied him the elusive calendar year Grand Slam, but Djokovic's spirit remains unbroken.

The sting of that five-set defeat on the hallowed grass courts has been brushed aside, with the Serbian legend revealing that he managed to overcome the heartache in the span of a day.

As Djokovic steps onto the hardcourts of the Cincinnati Open, he's not just battling his opponents; he's defying time itself.

At 36 years old, he radiates an aura of experience and resilience that only years on the tour can bestow.

The U.S. hardcourt swing beckons, and he's embracing it with the fervor of a newcomer, returning to American soil after a two-year hiatus due to being unvaccinated for COVID-19.

In an interview with the ATP, Djokovic unveiled the relentless flame that propels him forward.

"I like the feeling that I have after 20 plus years of professional tennis. There's still a fire going," he said.

That fire, the insatiable drive to triumph on the grandest stages, has propelled him to unprecedented heights.

Cincinnati's courts will welcome Djokovic's resolute stride once again, marking his first appearance since 2019.

This isn't just a warmup for him; it's a statement. With the U.S. Open's opening chords set to play on Aug. 28, Djokovic is orchestrating his comeback with precision.

"If I'm not motivated, I wouldn't be here," Djokovic said.

Years of professional tennis have given him the rare luxury of choice, and he's made his decision clear – he's here to chase his dreams, unburdened by anyone else's expectations.

The U.S. Open, with its history and prestige, is beckoning, and Djokovic is heeding the call.