Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka headline a star-packed entry list for the 2026 US Open mixed doubles championship, while the world's top two men's players, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, will miss the revamped event as they focus on recovering for the season's final Grand Slam.

The Serbian great and the Belarusian world No. 1 form one of the most anticipated pairings in the tournament's modern history after entering the competition, which will be staged during US Open Fan Week at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam singles champion and four-time US Open winner, joins forces with Sabalenka, the reigning WTA No. 1 and multiple major champion, in a field packed with some of the biggest names in tennis.

They are expected to be among the six teams that qualify directly for the main draw based on combined singles rankings once entries close on Aug. 17.

The initial field also features several marquee partnerships, including Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev, Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper, Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori, Leylah Fernandez and Frances Tiafoe, Diana Shnaider and Daniil Medvedev, Alexandra Eala and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Amanda Anisimova and Learner Tien, Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli, Taylor Townsend and Alexander Zverev, Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Nuno Borges, Katerina Siniakova and Henry Patten, and siblings Peyton and Preston Stearns.

Defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori are also back after capturing last year's title and the tournament's $1 million winner's prize, despite previously criticizing the format changes that favored top singles players over doubles specialists.

The Italian duo remain the only traditional doubles team among the early entrants and could require a wild card because direct qualification is determined by singles rankings.

Notably absent are men's world No. 1 Sinner and second-ranked Alcaraz.

Fresh off his Wimbledon triumph, Sinner is prioritizing his health ahead of the US Open and has also withdrawn from the Canadian Open as he manages his workload following a demanding season.

Alcaraz, who teamed with Emma Raducanu in last year's mixed doubles event, continues to recover from the wrist injury that forced him to miss both the French Open and Wimbledon.

The tournament was overhauled in 2025 to attract more elite singles players and boost fan interest. The competition was moved to Fan Week before the singles draws, prize money was significantly increased, and a shorter scoring format was introduced for the early rounds.

This year's edition expands further with the addition of a qualifying tournament on Aug. 24. Two teams will advance into the main draw from the eight-team qualifying field, while eight more teams will receive wild cards to complete the 16-team bracket.

The main draw begins on Aug. 25, five days before the men's and women's singles tournaments get underway.

Qualifying and matches through the semifinals will feature shortened sets played to four games with no-ad scoring, tiebreaks at 4-4 and a 10-point match tiebreak instead of a third set. The championship match returns to the traditional six-game sets with a tiebreak at 6-6, while retaining the 10-point match tiebreak if the teams split the opening two sets.

USTA CEO Craig Tiley said the event continues to showcase the sport in a unique way.

"Anytime you can bring women and men together on the same team, you showcase tennis at its best," Tiley said. "This is exactly what the mixed doubles championship does.

"We are proud to again bring the world's top players together in a format that will provide exciting entertainment for our fans."