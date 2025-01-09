Novak Djokovic revealed on Thursday that he was "poisoned" by the food he consumed while detained during his visa saga at the 2022 Australian Open.

The Serbian 24-times major winner had his visa canceled ahead of the tournament following days of drama over Australia's COVID-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status.

The former world number was detained in a Melbourne hotel shared with asylum-seekers.

"I realized that in that hotel in Melbourne, I was fed with some food that poisoned me," Djokovic told GQ in an interview released on Thursday.

He is known to monitor his diet strictly.

"I had some discoveries when I came back to Serbia. I never told this to anybody publicly, but discoveries that I was, I had a really high level of heavy metal. Heavy metal. I had the lead, very high level of lead and mercury."

GQ said Australia's Department of Home Affairs had declined to comment on the matter, citing privacy reasons.

Djokovic told Melbourne's Herald Sun newspaper this week that he still has trauma from his experiences three years ago and feels stress arriving at the city's airport.

The 37-year-old begins his campaign for a record-extending 25th major title at the Australian Open next week.