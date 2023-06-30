Novak Djokovic returned successfully to British grass as he clashed with Frances Tiafoe at the Tennis Classic in Hurlingham.

With his eyes set on matching Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles, the 36-year-old Serbian displayed his trademark composure and skill in a lighthearted exhibition match.

In a departure from his usual routine, Djokovic opted to forgo an official warm-up tournament, instead prioritizing rest and recovery following his historic 23rd grand slam victory at the French Open.

Ahead of his Wimbledon campaign, he took to the hallowed grounds of Centre Court for practice with Italian talent Jannik Sinner, relishing the opportunity to familiarize himself with the turf.

From there, he made a short journey across the river to Hurlingham, showcasing his crisp ball-striking abilities in a 6-3, 3-6 (10/7) triumph over Tiafoe.

Reflecting on the match, Djokovic expressed his enjoyment of playing with Tiafoe, saying, "We get along really well. Obviously, Wimbledon's around the corner, so we try to get some match play. It's a beautiful club."

Djokovic commented about his practice session on Center Court, "It was a little bit strange, I must say, that they're allowing us to hit on Centre Court before the tournament starts. It was the first time last year. This year I had the privilege again to go out on fresh grass and feel the court. It's the best court in the world. Every year feels like the first time. It's going to be another great year, hopefully for all of us."

Meanwhile, British No. 1 Cameron Norrie continued his successful run at Hurlingham, securing his second victory of the week with a commanding 6-3, 6-2 win over Serbia's Laslo Djere. Norrie, who suffered a quarterfinal exit at Queen's Club last week, sported strapping under his left knee but downplayed any concerns, stating, "I'm able to practice as usual. Having some bigger days earlier in the week and then getting these matches has been great. I'm doing everything I can to manage it."

He emphasized the importance of focusing on the game and putting any discomfort aside, expressing his satisfaction with his performance and overall preparation. "I'm exactly where I want to be. It's good preparation having the matches at Queen's and here. It's my favorite time of the year. I'm really enjoying my tennis and hitting the ball, as well as ever."

As Wimbledon looms on the horizon, the excitement builds, with the tournament set to start on Monday.