Defending men's champion Novak Djokovic and women's top seed Iga Swiatek showcased their dominance as they kicked off their Wimbledon campaigns in formidable style Monday.

While rain briefly interrupted play on the outside courts, the much-anticipated climate protests failed to materialize.

Novak Djokovic, known for his exceptional record at Wimbledon, having lost only twice in the past ten years, began his Centre Court journey with a resounding 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) victory over Argentine Pedro Cachin.

The match experienced a 70-minute delay because of the need to dry the turf, despite the roof being closed.

Djokovic amusingly wiped the grass with a towel during the frustrating break, while ground staff deployed leaf blowers to expedite the process.

The Serbian maestro's quest for an eighth Wimbledon title got off to a flying start.

On the women's side, French Open champion Iga Swiatek made a strong statement on her least favorite surface, overpowering China's Zhu Lin with a commanding 6-1, 6-3 victory.

The match concluded under the Court One roof due to rain.

Swiatek, the world No. 1, recently clinched her third Roland Garros crown in four years and is now eyeing a fifth Grand Slam title.

She will face Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in the next round.

Day one brought mixed fortunes for two highly-rated American players.

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula battled through blustery conditions to secure a hard-fought 6-2, 6-7(8), 6-3 win over compatriot Lauren Davis.

Meanwhile, seventh seed Coco Gauff's hopes were dashed as she succumbed to a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 defeat against Sofia Kenin, the former Australian Open champion who advanced through qualifying.

Kenin expressed her delight, stating: "This means a lot, I had to go through qualies. I battled out there, and I took this match as any other match. I know Coco has had a great season, I'm super proud of myself."

Familiar face and absent legends

As the gates of the All England Club opened for the grasscourt major, fans were met with some notable absences.

The retired Wimbledon favorite Roger Federer, the injured Rafa Nadal, and the retired Serena Williams left a void that will be felt by the spectators.

Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios, who provided an entertaining challenge to Djokovic in last year's men's final, is also missing from the tournament due to a wrist injury.

However, Wimbledon remains rich with captivating storylines, particularly Novak Djokovic's pursuit of multiple records.

The Serbian star aims to match Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles, equal Roger Federer's eight Wimbledon crowns, and join the likes of Federer and Bjorn Borg with five consecutive titles.

Djokovic's serene start to the tournament was marred by the mysterious and prolonged rain delay, which puzzled both the players and spectators.

"It was very strange that for more than an hour, the situation was not changing at all for the better. Hopefully, they'll fix it because if it rains and if you can't play under the roof, that's a little bit of an issue for the schedule," Djokovic commented.

Notable performances and returning stars

While the threat of climate change protests led to heightened security and longer wait times at the queue, the day's matches provided ample excitement for the capacity crowd.

Italian eighth seed Jannik Sinner made a strong impression, overpowering Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo with a dominant 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Fourth seed Casper Ruud of Norway faced a bit more resistance, dropping a set on his way to defeating French qualifier Laurent Lokoli. Canada's 11th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, however, suffered an unexpected defeat, losing 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-4 to American Michael Mmoh.

Russian player Andrey Rublev marked the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes after last year's ban due to the Ukraine invasion.

The seventh seed comfortably defeated Australian Max Purcell 6-3, 7-5, 6-4. All seventeen Russian and Belarusian singles players are participating as neutrals, having signed a "nationality waiver" pledging not to support President Vladimir Putin's regime.

Men's third seed Daniil Medvedev is among those competing as a neutral.

Belarus's two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka made a successful comeback, overcoming China's Yuan Yue with a hard-fought 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory.