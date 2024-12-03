Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek ruled the tennis courts in 2024, capturing major titles and solidifying their status as world-class athletes.

However, their remarkable seasons ended under a shadow as doping allegations rocked their reputations and sent shockwaves through the tennis world.

Both players faced fierce backlash after minor reprimands for doping violations.

Critics accused tennis authorities of double standards, alleging preferential treatment for the then-world No. 1's.

The controversy ignited debates on fairness and integrity within the sport's anti-doping system.

Sinner, who tested positive in March for trace amounts of clostebol, maintained his innocence, citing unintentional contamination.

An independent tribunal cleared him, but the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has appealed, leaving the Italian star facing a potential two-year ban.

"It's in the head a little bit," Sinner admitted, reflecting on the emotional toll. "The most important thing is the trust of the people who know me. Life throws difficulties at you; you just have to deal with them."

Season tainted

Despite the turmoil, Sinner delivered a season for the ages.

He clinched his first two Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and U.S. Open, breaking Novak Djokovic’s stranglehold atop the men’s game.

With additional triumphs in Rotterdam, Miami, Halle, Cincinnati, and Shanghai, Sinner amassed more titles than defeats in a season where he also guided Italy to Davis Cup glory.

But the doping saga cast a shadow over his accomplishments. As 2025 looms, the world No. 1 faces an uncertain future.

Swiatek’s battle and Sabalenka’s ascent

On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek dazzled with five titles, including her fourth French Open crown.

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her match against Mirra Andreeva on day six of the Cincinnati Open, Cincinnati, U.S., Aug. 17, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

However, her season ended abruptly with a monthlong ban after testing positive for trimetazidine (TMZ).

Authorities ruled the violation resulted from contaminated melatonin medication, but the damage to Swiatek’s reputation lingered.

"Both me and my team dealt with tremendous stress and anxiety," Swiatek said. "Now, with everything clarified, I can focus on what I love most."

The fallout underscored the perceived inconsistencies in doping rulings, with Simona Halep – who fought to reduce her four-year ban to nine months – criticizing the process.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open and U.S. Open, dethroned Swiatek atop the rankings.

Surprises

Barbora Krejcikova’s Wimbledon triumph, Zheng Qinwen’s Olympic gold, and Coco Gauff’s WTA Finals win in Riyadh highlighted a season of breakthroughs.

Italy’s Jasmine Paolini led her nation to Billie Jean King Cup glory while emerging stars cemented their places among the elite.

For Novak Djokovic, Olympic gold in Paris was the crowning achievement of his career. After losing the Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz, the 37-year-old Serb rebounded to defeat the Spaniard in a dramatic Paris Games final.

“This is my greatest achievement,” an emotional Djokovic declared, his tears mingling with the Roland Garros clay. With 24 Grand Slam titles, he now eyes Margaret Court’s record under the guidance of new coach and former rival Andy Murray.

Farewells, new rivalries

The sport bid a tearful goodbye to Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray, who retired after illustrious careers.

With Djokovic as the last active member of the "Big Four," the torch has been passed to the next generation.

Carlos Alcaraz emerged as the heir apparent, claiming French Open and Wimbledon titles to solidify his place among the elite.

As Sinner’s primary rival, Alcaraz promises to keep the battle for supremacy thrilling in the seasons to come.