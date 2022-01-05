Former world No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep returned to winning ways first time since November, beating Australia's Destanee Aiava Melbourne Summer Set tournament first round Wednesday.

Halep, who is now ranked 30th in the world, had no trouble against the big-hitting Aiava, winning 6-4, 6-2 to set up a second-round clash against fellow Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

With most of the top women playing in Adelaide this week, Halep and top seed Naomi Osaka are the main drawcards at the Melbourne tournament, being played at Melbourne Park, the home of the Australian Open.

Osaka booked her second-round place with a win over Alize Cornet on Tuesday and the two are favored to meet in this week's final.

In the other matches Wednesday, third-seeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova beat Viktoria Kuzmova of the Slovak Republic 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (8/6) and sixth seed Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland was too strong for American Lauren Davis 7-5, 6-2.

Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva, 37, a former world No. 2, turned back time to oust ninth-seeded American Alison Riske 7-5, 6-3.