Coco Gauff bounced back from the disappointment of losing to Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid Open final, focusing on the strong week that will see her rise to the top as the No. 1 American woman on Monday.

The 21-year-old Gauff is set to climb to No. 3 in the world, surpassing fellow American Jessica Pegula.

“Overall, there are a lot of positives to take,” Gauff said. “Of course, I’m disappointed with how I played in the final. I feel I could have done better. But going from an 0-6 set in the first round to making it to the final, I’m happy with that. I’ll be aiming for more next time.”

Gauff lost in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (3), to top-ranked Sabalenka on Saturday. She began her run with a remarkable comeback, rallying from 0-6 down to beat Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 7-5. She then cruised past Ann Li, Belinda Bencic, Mirra Andreeva, and second-ranked Iga Swiatek in the semifinals, overpowering the Polish star 6-1, 6-1.

"Speaking on the week as a whole, on the ground, I think today was the only day where I felt really tested, and obviously in my first round, too," Gauff said after the final. "So there’s a lot of positives to take, and I think especially coming from the last few weeks, where I didn’t feel as confident on the ground, it’s a step in the right direction. I’m just trying to look at the positives of it all. I don’t like losing. It’s my first final loss since the French Open, so it’s a feeling I know I don’t like."

It was only the second loss in a WTA tour final for Gauff, with the other coming against Swiatek at the 2022 French Open.

"I hate losing, especially in finals, because you’re so close," Gauff said. "But if I can lose this and go a few more finals undefeated, I’ll take that. Each time is a learning experience, and maybe I needed to feel this loss again to be more motivated for the next one."

The 2023 U.S. Open champion squandered a set point at 5-4 in the second set in the final against Sabalenka in Madrid. She lost 17 points in a row at one stage in the first set on the Caja Magica center court. Gauff had four more winners than Sabalenka but also seven more unforced errors.

"My first serve has been such a weapon this week, so I just wish I could have served better in the final,” Gauff said.