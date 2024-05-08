Coco Gauff's hopes of competing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 were dashed when she tested positive for COVID-19. Undeterred, the American tennis sensation now sets her sights on the Paris Games, where she believes winning a medal would be as significant as claiming a Grand Slam title this year.

The 17-year-old is eagerly anticipating her Games debut, coinciding with the tennis event's start on July 27 at Roland Garros. This iconic venue holds special significance as she also aims for a second Grand Slam title at the French Open, commencing later this month.

"For me, the Olympics is a top priority. I'd say equal to the Grand Slams," Gauff told reporters at the Italian Open.

"I wouldn't put it above or below just because I've never played before. This is my first time.

"Obviously, I always want to do well, try to get a medal. But the preparation is going to be interesting because I've never done the grass-to-clay transition before.

"I'm not putting too much pressure on it because I really want to fully indulge in the experience. Hopefully, I can have it multiple times in my lifetime. I'll treat it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Gauff's immediate focus is to prepare for the French Open, which begins on May 26, and the world No. 3 said improving her serve could be key to collecting another Grand Slam title following last year's U.S. Open triumph.

"I think for me, it's just serving better than I did last week, honestly," added Gauff, who finished runner-up in the 2022 French Open.

"I feel the other parts of my game are improving. If I can work that through, I think it'll set me up for a very good Roland Garros."