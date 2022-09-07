There was quite a hairy situation at the U.S. Open Tuesday night after a fan created a buzz with spectators by getting a haircut during Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov's quarterfinal match.

Their stay in the Arthur Ashe Stadium seats, however, was cut short by the unimpressed tournament organizers.

One fan, who wore a Louis Vuitton barber cape while his companion gave him a close crop with a set of clippers, was identified by Sports Illustrated as YouTuber JiDion.

"Weird time to do that," ESPN analyst and former professional tennis player John McEnroe said dryly. "So now we've seen everything."

Tournament security later removed the two from the match.

"When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals. They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play," U.S. Tennis Association Brendan McIntyre said, adding: "There's a first time for anything."

With its late night matches and rowdy crowds, the year's final Grand Slam attracts a wide variety of colorful characters every year to Flushing Meadows.

"Beer Girl" Megan Lucky made her triumphant return this year, chugging down an entire 500-milliliter glass of beer while on the jumbotron to the delight of thousands of tennis fans in a reprise of her attention-grabbing 2021 performances.

"It seems this is becoming a tradition at this point," the tournament's official Twitter account posted alongside a video of Lucky downing the beer in one go. "I've missed you guys," Lucky said in response.