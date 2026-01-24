A visibly disappointed Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Australian Open before her third-round match on Friday, saying she was “heartbroken” to end a promising run as she stepped aside to address an undisclosed physical issue.

The two-time Australian Open champion announced it on social media without divulging her injury, posting on Instagram that she had to withdraw "to address something my body needs attention for after my last match."

"I was so excited to keep going and this run meant the most to me, so having to stop here breaks my heart," Osaka posted. "But I can't risk doing any further damage."

Osaka's grand entrance to the tournament earlier this week went viral, when she walked onto the court for her first-round match wearing a wide-brim hat, a veil and holding a white parasol - a design she said her clothing sponsor, Nike, let her create.

In the second round, Osaka fended off Sorana Cirstea in a tense 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win at Margaret Court Arena that ended acrimoniously.

The pair barely exchanged a handshake over the net, with Cirstea glancing in Osaka's direction briefly and then turning her head away.

As they walked toward the umpire's chair, Osaka asked, "What was that for?"

Cirstea responded directly to the two-time Australian Open winner, upset with Osaka's efforts to pump herself up at stages during the match.

"Apparently a lot of 'C'mons' that she was angry about," Osaka said, "but whatever. I think this was her last Australian Open so, OK, sorry she was mad about it."