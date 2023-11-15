Turin was blazing as the sensational Jannik Sinner notched a historic victory, toppling the indomitable Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals.

The 22-year-old Italian outlasted the world No. 1 in a nail-biting three-set marathon that spanned over three gripping hours on Tuesday night, spilling into the early hours of Wednesday.

Sinner’s 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2) triumph marked a significant turning point in their head-to-head encounters, with this being Sinner’s maiden win over the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

It also brought an abrupt end to Djokovic’s remarkable 19-match winning streak, dating back to his heartbreak at Wimbledon against Carlos Alcaraz.

Amid the uproarious cheers of the home crowd, Sinner, with a smash at the net, sealed the deal, sending the Turin arena into euphoria.

Reflecting on this career-defining moment, Sinner remarked, “It means a lot to me. When you win against the world No. 1, who has won 24 Grand Slams, it is obviously in the top tier of career results.”

The post-match interview was a spectacle in itself, interrupted by the crowd’s spirited rendition of “Ole, Ole, Ole, Ole, Sin-ner, Sin-ner.”

Relishing the moment, Sinner said, “Here, I managed to play the most important points in the best way. There was a bit of tension when I lost the second set; it was tough, but together with you (the crowd), we won together.”

The atmosphere in the arena reached a fever pitch as fans cheered Sinner and booed Djokovic, prompting the umpire to intervene multiple times.

Djokovic, usually adored in Italy, embraced the hostility, even goading the crowd to escalate their animosity toward him.

Djokovic graciously acknowledged Sinner’s brilliance, stating, “He deserved to win because, in important moments, I was not aggressive enough, I was not decisive enough. You just have to congratulate him. He just played a fantastic match.”

Italy's Jannik Sinner (R) embraces Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the Nitto ATP Finals tennis tournament, Turin, Italy, Nov. 14, 2023. (EPA Photo)

Sinner’s stellar form continued as he secured a spot on the cusp of Saturday’s semifinals, setting the stage for a clash with Holger Rune.

Djokovic, aiming for a record seventh title at the tour finals, will face first alternate Hubert Hurkacz.

The anticipation for Sinner’s victory was palpable early on, particularly when he won nine consecutive points to close out the first set.

Sinner’s breakout year, marked by four titles and a career-high No. 4 ranking, has firmly established him as a force to be reckoned with in the tennis world.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 2019 champion, withdrew from the tournament due to a back injury after just three games in his second match.

The abrupt exit left the crowd disheartened, leading to an impromptu exhibition match between alternates Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz.

Tsitsipas, visibly disappointed, expressed his regret, stating, “My doctors and the countless visits that I had in the last few days suggested that I play; they gave me the green light to go and try. Unfortunately, I felt terrible on the court.”