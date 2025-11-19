The International Tennis Federation insists the current Davis Cup format still enjoys broad support across the sport, even as calls grow louder from top players for a full return to the competition’s traditional roots, newly appointed Chief Executive Ross Hutchins told Reuters.

The historic home-and-away structure was abandoned in 2019, and while elements of it were restored for the early rounds this year, dissatisfaction persisted – including during this week’s Final 8 in Bologna.

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi has joined stars such as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in urging a complete restoration of the classic format and for the men’s team event to be spread over a two-year cycle.

“The nations are the ones that we also have to listen to, and there’s been huge support,” Hutchins told Reuters during a video call on Tuesday.

“More players have played this year than ever before ... a huge number of nations are participating in this competition, and therefore we have to embrace that side of the thinking as well.

“We do have close relationships with the other governing bodies in tennis. We do have close relationships with players. We’re willing to have the conversation across anything that comes to their minds.”

Hutchins, who took over from Kelly Fairweather at the end of last month, pointed to the success of the Final 8 in Málaga over the last three years before it moved to its new home in Italy.

The Briton stressed, however, that the ITF would remain open to discussions with players, fans and other stakeholders.

“We’re in Bologna for the next three years, and we’ve had a very successful few years in Málaga. Let’s assess how we deliver this year’s event,” he added.

“We’re always open to a conversation and have the right relationships and understanding with key players, fans and different governing bodies to listen to their opinions.”

This year’s Final 8 is without world No. 1 Alcaraz, who withdrew from the Spanish team late due to injury, while Italy’s Sinner, ranked No. 2, opted to prioritize preparations for his Australian Open title defense in January.

The withdrawal of another Italian, world No. 8 Lorenzo Musetti, means Germany’s Alexander Zverev, ranked third, is the only top-10 singles player left in the Davis Cup.

“I don’t think it’s dampened the enthusiasm,” Hutchins said of the absence of marquee names.

“Player withdrawals happen regularly, whether it’s at the major events or the ATP Finals or throughout the year. Injuries happen. You can’t really account for what happened to Carlos, unfortunately.

“Jannik – what a few years he’s having ... non-stop finals every single week. Huge credit to him and Carlos. I don’t think it’s dampened spirits. It’s a team competition, and nations and captains are passionate about their teams.

“That’s what’s so special about this competition ... the enormity of this event, the history of this event and the team element of this event. Everyone’s super excited.”