Tunisian tennis sensation Ons Jabeur has thrown her weight behind the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) in their exploration of hosting a tournament in Saudi Arabia, marking a significant endorsement for the governing body.

As the sport's most prominent Arab player and last year's Wimbledon runner-up, Jabeur's support adds weight to the WTA's interest in the Gulf state.

In an interview following her straight sets victory against Magdalena Frech in the Wimbledon first round, Jabeur expressed her wholehearted backing, saying, "If it benefits the players, I'm 100% there. I hope in Saudi they will not just invest with ATP, I hope with WTA (as well)."

WTA Chief Executive Steve Simon recently revealed that the organization is considering the "challenging topic" of bringing tennis to Saudi Arabia, with discussions revolving around the possibility of hosting the prestigious WTA Championships, a flagship end-of-season event.

While Saudi Arabia has faced criticism for its human rights record and accusations of "sportswashing," the country has been expanding its global footprint in recent years.

Notably, the interest in women's tennis has emerged alongside positive discussions between the ATP and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund for potential collaboration, a move that has drawn criticism from tennis legends John McEnroe and Chris Evert.

However, Jabeur disagrees with the critics and highlights the progress being made in Saudi Arabia regarding women's rights.

She believes that the time is ripe for change, asserting, "I believe in Saudi they're doing great giving women more rights. It's time to change things." Jabeur also proudly acknowledges the presence of herself and Egypt's Mayar Sherif, as the two leading women in Arab tennis, emphasizing the importance of seizing this moment. "It's now or never. I hope they really invest in WTA."

The Saudis have made significant inroads in sports, securing football stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema for their domestic league, as well as acquiring ownership of the English Premier League club Newcastle.

Their influence has even extended to golf with the financing of the controversial rebel LIV series.

However, Jabeur believes that tennis would present a different scenario altogether, expressing her positive experience during her visit to Saudi Arabia last year.

"I think it is a completely different situation than golf ... I believe it could be a great idea to go there and play tournaments," she said.

As Jabeur advances in the Wimbledon tournament as the sixth seed, she eagerly awaits her next challenge against either Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure or China's Zhouxian Bai, while keeping a watchful eye on the potential developments that may unfold regarding Saudi Arabia's involvement in the world of tennis.

With her unwavering support, Jabeur hopes that any partnership will prioritize the players' interests and deliver greater benefits than currently available.