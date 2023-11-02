Emotional after avenging her Wimbledon final defeat against Marketa Vondrousova Wednesday, Ons Jabeur expressed her intention to contribute a portion of her WTA Finals prize money to support Palestinians.

After earning her first win of the week at the season-ending championships in Cancun, Tunisia's Jabeur choked back tears as she spoke on the court.

"I am very happy with the win, but I have not been happy lately," said the only Arabic woman to reach a Grand Slam final.

"The situation in the world does not make me happy," Jabeur added as she broke down in tears before composing herself enough to talk about the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"It is very tough seeing children and babies dying every day," she said.

"It is heartbreaking, so I have decided to donate part of my prize money to help the Palestinians. I cannot be happy with just this win or with what is happening. I am sorry guys, it is supposed to be about tennis, but it is very frustrating looking at videos every day. I am sorry – it is not a political message, it is just humanity. I want peace in this world and that's it," she added.

Later, in her post-match press conference, the 29-year-old Jabeur said it had been a challenge to focus on tennis.

"I try to stay off social media as much as I can, but it is very tough," Jabeur said.

"You go through videos, photos, they are horrible, horrible photos every day. It does not help me sleep or recover very well and the worst thing is that I feel hopeless. Maybe donating some money would help a little bit with what they have been going through. But I know money doesn't mean anything right now to them. So, I wish freedom for everybody and really peace for everyone," she added.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns a shot to Czechia's Marketa Vondrousova during day 4 of the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun 2023 part of the Hologic WTA Tour, Cancun, Mexico, Nov. 1, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Jabeur must beat world No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the final match of round-robin play on Friday to have any chance of qualifying for the semifinals in Mexico.