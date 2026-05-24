Just hours after a Russian missile struck near her family home in Kyiv, Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk took to the French Open clay Sunday with images of the nearby destruction fresh in her mind.

The 23-year-old, who advanced to the second round at Roland Garros, said she was overwhelmed with anxiety after receiving pictures ​of the damage close to the house where her mother, sister ​and ⁠aunt were staying.

"I felt sick just for the thought that if it was 100 meters closer, I probably wouldn’t have a mum and a sister today," Kostyuk told reporters after beating Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-2, 6-3.

"Tennis is a mental game, but today it was something completely different. I didn’t know how my focus was going to be or if I would even be able to control my thoughts." Kostyuk said the strike came during a night of attacks that lasted several hours and left people exhausted and shaken.

Kyiv and surrounding areas were hit with hundreds of drones and missiles in one of the heaviest bombardments of the Ukrainian capital since Russia's invasion four years ago.

"It was really difficult ⁠to ⁠process it so quickly and then go out and play," said Kostyuk. "That’s why I’m happy I played the first match of the day. I don’t know what the outcome would have been if I had played later."

Emotional strain

Despite the emotional strain, Kostyuk produced an assured display to move into the next round and even found the composure to attempt an underarm serve during the second set.

"When I have space in the match, I love to do it. It always surprises players," she said with a smile.

Kostyuk said withdrawing from the tournament never crossed her mind because ⁠her family had survived unharmed.

"Everyone is alive. Everything is good," she said. "If something worse had happened, of course, it would have been much more difficult, but today I knew I had to go out and play."

The Ukrainian said the latest ​attack ranked among the hardest moments she had endured since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022.

"The beginning ​of the war was probably the most difficult because of the unknown," she said. "But this was the closest it has ever been to my house. That’s what makes it so ⁠emotional. This was ‌definitely one ‌of the top three worst ones."

Kostyuk also suggested that support for Ukraine ⁠on the tennis circuit had faded as the war dragged ‌on into its fifth year.

"At the start, we had fundraisers and a lot of support. I think people on the tour ​have adapted and moved on," she ⁠said.

"But I still use my platform whenever I can to remind people ⁠of the horror of everyday life in Ukraine. People forget, people adapt, but for us it’s still ⁠reality every single day."

The ​15th seed's opponent, Selekhmeteva, was born in Russia but switched allegiance to Spain ahead of Roland Garros.

Kostyuk faces Katie Volynets of the U.S. next.