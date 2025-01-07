Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has made a surprise return to Australia’s Davis Cup squad for their upcoming showdown against Sweden at the end of the month.

At 29, Kyrgios has been called up by captain Lleyton Hewitt to join world No. 8 Alex de Minaur, Jordan Thompson, and Thanasi Kokkinakis in the Australian team for the match in Stockholm on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

Kyrgios was selected despite struggling with fitness issues since 2022 due to knee, foot, and wrist injuries. His participation in the Australian Open, which begins Sunday, remains uncertain.

He cast doubt on his ability to handle the physical demands of Grand Slam tennis after exiting the Brisbane International last week, losing in three sets to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

"I think I almost need a miracle and I need, like, the stars to align for my wrist to hold up in a Grand Slam for sure," he said after the loss on Tuesday.

Kyrgios' inclusion in the Davis Cup squad could see him rekindle his doubles partnership with Kokkinakis, with whom he won the men's doubles title at the Australian Open three years ago.

He last played in the Davis Cup in November 2019 and reached the Wimbledon final in 2022, where he lost in four sets to Novak Djokovic.