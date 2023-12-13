Nick Kyrgios, a former Wimbledon finalist, thinks that his extensively documented mental health challenges have taken a toll on a couple of seasons in his career, and he intends to play for just one or two more years upon making a comeback to the court.

The 28-year-old has grappled with knee, foot and wrist injuries since withdrawing from this year's Australian Open at the last minute and has participated in only one tour match since the Japan Open in October 2022.

Kyrgios confirmed over the weekend that he would not be competing in his home Grand Slam for the second consecutive year. In a new podcast, he delivered more disappointing news for fans hoping he might extend his career well into his 30s.

"I only want to play for about another one to two years, and be at the top, and go down on my own terms," he said in an interview on the 'On Purpose with Jay Shetty' podcast.

"I would hate to have another surgery or anything like that. I think I still have the ability to have a good one to two years, and then that's it.

"I think I'll be at peace with everything I've achieved, and ... I am going to have to just say, 'Look, to everyone out there who wants me to play more, you're just going to have to be OK with me not playing anymore.'"

In a wide-ranging interview, Kyrgios discussed his image in the game and his relationship with the media, as well as revisiting the mental health issues that led him to contemplate suicide in 2019.

"If I had a bit of a normal career and flew under the radar, I don't think I'd feel this way. But those couple of years really, I think, put a lot on my age," he added.

"It's just hard. I am tired. I am tired of playing tennis..."

The pinnacle of his career so far was undoubtedly his run to the Wimbledon final in 2022, and Kyrgios said he was hesitant to return to the court until he was fit and healthy enough to reproduce the form he showed at the All-England Club.

"It's hard. It's hard," he said of his rehabilitation.

"I am going to the gym, I am doing my rehab. These surgeries aren't just little surgeries; they're like you might have something seriously wrong with your body, and it takes time.

"I am only human... It takes months and months of strength, consistency and diligence to get back to playing tennis at that high level again.

"I don't want to get back on tour and just play decent; I was competing for a Grand Slam, so I want to get back to that level. So it might take a bit more time," he added.