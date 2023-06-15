Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has candidly revealed his battle with mental health. He disclosed that he spent time in a psychiatric ward following a devastating loss at Wimbledon in 2019, where he grappled with suicidal thoughts.

In interviews for the upcoming Netflix documentary series "Break Point," Kyrgios shared his journey of long-standing mental health challenges, shedding light on the depth of his struggles.

After his defeat against Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon four years ago, Kyrgios sought help by visiting a hospital in London to confront his inner demons.

During his singles matches, he concealed his scars with a compression sleeve on his right arm.

"I was genuinely contemplating suicide," Kyrgios admitted in remarks published by the Australian Broadcasting Corp. The wake-up call for him came when he woke up after the loss, finding his father sitting on the bed in tears. It was then that Kyrgios realized he couldn't continue down that path. "I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems," he shared.

The tennis star also disclosed that he had been struggling with drinking, substance abuse and strained relationships with his loved ones. The immense pressure and the weight of constant public scrutiny had become unbearable.

"That pressure, having that all-eyes-on-you expectation, I couldn't deal with it," Kyrgios revealed. "I hated the kind of person I was."

Kyrgios has previously discussed his mental health battles through social media and interviews.

Since reaching the 2022 Wimbledon final, where he was defeated by Novak Djokovic, he has spent significant time on the sidelines due to injuries.

This week, he returned to the elite tour at Stuttgart after a seven-month hiatus but suffered an early exit in the first round.

Earlier this year, Kyrgios apologized in an Australian court for a charge of common assault after admitting to pushing his former girlfriend to the ground in 2021.

His psychologist, Sam Borenstein, attested in a written report and testimony that Kyrgios had experienced major depressive episodes around the time of the incident, resorting to alcohol and drugs as coping mechanisms.

Kyrgios' mental health struggles had contributed to impulsive and reckless behavior.

The court, taking various factors into account, including the offense's low severity, absence of premeditation and Kyrgios' clean criminal record, refrained from recording a conviction against him.

Following the court ruling, Kyrgios expressed remorse through a statement released by his management company, acknowledging that he was in a dark place when the incident occurred.

He expressed deep regret for his actions and extended apologies for the pain he caused.

"Mental health is tough. Life can seem overwhelming," Kyrgios reflected in the statement. "But I've found that getting help and working on myself has helped me to feel better and to be better."