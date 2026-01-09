Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios said Friday he will skip the singles draw at this month’s Australian Open, saying he is not yet ready for the physical demands of five-set matches.

The 30-year-old Australian, a quarterfinalist at his home Grand Slam in 2015, has been slowed by a series of injuries in recent seasons and will compete only in doubles when the tournament begins Jan. 18 at Melbourne Park.

Kyrgios has slipped to No. 670 in the world rankings and would have required a wildcard to enter the singles field.

Tennis Australia also confirmed Friday that Stan Wawrinka has received a wildcard for what is expected to be the three-time Grand Slam champion’s final Australian Open appearance before retiring after the 2026 season.

“After some good conversations with Tennis Australia, I’ve made the call to focus on doubles for this year’s Australian Open,” Kyrgios wrote on social media.

“I’m fit and back on court, but five-setters are a different beast and I’m not quite ready to go the distance yet.

“This tournament means everything to me, but I’d rather give my spot to someone who’s ready to make their moment count.

“It’s all building blocks, and I’ll be back next year and pumped to compete.”

Kyrgios has undergone wrist reconstruction and had two knee surgeries since losing the 2022 Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic. He lost in straight sets to Aleksandar Kovacevic in the opening round of the Brisbane International on Tuesday.

Kyrgios won the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open in 2022, partnering compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Wawrinka, who announced last month he plans to retire after the 2026 season, won the first of his three Grand Slam titles at Melbourne Park. The 40-year-old said he was delighted to receive the wildcard.

“Winning the Australian Open in 2014, my first Grand Slam title, is an absolute career highlight for me, so I’m incredibly grateful to receive this wildcard,” Wawrinka said.

“To have the chance to play the Australian Open at the beginning of my final year on tour means the world to me.”

Australians Jordan Thompson and Chris O’Connell also received wildcards.