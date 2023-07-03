Nick Kyrgios, the fiery Australian tennis sensation, announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon due to a wrist injury, depriving the tournament of one of its most captivating personalities just a year after he narrowly missed out on the title to Novak Djokovic.

Taking to Instagram to share the unfortunate news, the 28-year-old expressed his sadness, revealing that he had hurt his wrist while preparing for the ill-fated Mallorca tournament last week.

Kyrgios had been nursing various injuries leading up to Wimbledon, most notably recovering from knee surgery that limited him to just one match in 2023.

Struggling with disappointment, Kyrgios said: "I made every effort to be ready for Wimbledon after my surgery and to step back onto its prestigious courts. However, during my comeback, I felt some pain in my wrist during Mallorca. As a precaution, I had it scanned, which revealed a torn ligament."

Despite his relentless efforts to overcome the setback, Kyrgios admitted that he didn't have enough time to manage the injury adequately before the tournament. Nevertheless, he reassured his fans, vowing to return to the court and expressing gratitude for their unwavering support.

Kyrgios was scheduled to face David Goffin, a wild card entry, in the opening round at the All England Club on Monday. However, his spot in the draw will now be filled by a lucky loser from the qualifying rounds.

Earlier on Sunday, Kyrgios, who had only played one match in 2023, described his battle to regain full fitness as "brutal." Acknowledging his mixed emotions about returning to the sport, he confessed, "I didn't miss the sport. I almost dreaded returning a little, but it's my job."

Reflecting on his lengthy absence, the enigmatic Australian acknowledged lingering uncertainties about his ability to compete in best-of-five sets after such a prolonged break. He emphasized the physical toll of the game, challenging skeptics to experience the grueling demands firsthand by going head-to-head with Djokovic for four hours.

In 2022, Kyrgios commanded the spotlight at Wimbledon with his electrifying shot-making skills, flamboyant style, and notorious clashes with opponents and officials. He incurred fines for spitting and shouting obscenities, with one incident generating a media frenzy as it occurred within earshot of 8-year-old Prince George.

The Australian's explosive third-round encounter with Stefanos Tsitsipas, who referred to him as "evil" and a "bully," added further drama to his Wimbledon campaign. In the final against Djokovic, Kyrgios famously demanded the ejection of a female spectator who allegedly consumed an excessive number of drinks.

Reminiscing on his eventful run at Wimbledon last year, Kyrgios remarked, "In a way, it was good to be home. Obviously heartbreaking as well. I felt like everything came together for me. I reached the finals of Wimbledon, barely lost a match, and had one of the best seasons on the tour."

During his time away from the tennis court, Kyrgios remained a prominent figure in the public eye.

In May, he made headlines when his mother's car was stolen at gunpoint outside their family home in Canberra.

Prior to that incident, he pleaded guilty in February to assaulting a former girlfriend, narrowly avoiding a conviction.

Additionally, Kyrgios's mental health journey was documented in the Netflix series "Break Point," where he candidly discussed his struggles, including considering suicide and being admitted to a psychiatric ward in 2019.

Opening up about his past challenges, Kyrgios expressed a newfound sense of well-being and a positive outlook.

He acknowledged the pressure he places on himself and compared it to the difficult period in his life, ultimately noting that he is in a much better place mentally.