Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko pulled off a stunning comeback Thursday, toppling four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 to claim her first WTA Tour title at the Canadian Open in Montreal.

The 18-year-old wild card shook off a slow start – falling behind 3-0 in the opening set to the Japanese former world No. 1 – before seizing control to complete a dream fortnight on home soil.

Ranked No. 85 in the world, Mboko notched her fourth win over a Grand Slam champion at the tournament, having already ousted Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina on her way to the final.

“These past two weeks have been insane,” said Mboko, who began the year ranked No. 333.

“Even getting the wild card to play here, I was super happy to be playing in Montreal for the first time ever. I just remember feeling nervous but really taking in the moment as much as I possibly could.

“When I won my first round, I was super happy and super content. I would have never thought that I would have made it to the final, let alone win the tournament.

“I have so many emotions going through my head, I can’t even express it.”

Local favorite Mboko found her rhythm in the second set, breaking serve to establish a 5-2 lead as Osaka struggled with her returns, and she capitalized to level the contest and force a decider.

The decisive moment came in the third set when Mboko took a 3-1 lead after saving four break points in a pivotal fourth game, giving her a firm grip on the match. She went on to claim the title after two hours and four minutes of play.

“I want to thank Naomi for an incredible match,” Mboko said on court earlier.

“I’ve always looked up to her since I was very little. It’s always great to play with such an amazing player like you.

“I couldn’t be more grateful,” she added.

Mboko said she is looking ahead to the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 24, but is tempering expectations.

“I’ll be playing it for the first time, so there are a lot of new beginnings for me,” she said.

“Although I’m experiencing everything for the first time this year, I think along the way it’s obviously going to be an up-and-down journey, but I just want to enjoy the process as much as possible.

“Not everything will go my way or be positive, but I’m just really happy to be in this situation, I think it builds character.”

For Osaka, who is attempting to revive her career after an inconsistent period following her return from maternity leave, the defeat extended her long title drought.

“It’s funny, this morning I was very grateful and I don’t know why my emotions flipped so quickly,” said Osaka, who last lifted a trophy at the 2021 Australian Open.

“I’m happy to have played the final. Victoria played really well. I completely forgot to congratulate her on the court, but she did really amazing.”