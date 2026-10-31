Daniil Medvedev booked his place in the Vienna ATP 500 semifinals and secured qualification for the ATP Finals after cruising past Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Friday.

The world No. 5 produced a dominant performance to defeat the 73rd-ranked Mannarino 6-2, 6-3, setting up a semifinal clash with Carlos Alcaraz.

Medvedev joins Alexander Zverev, Alcaraz and Ben Shelton among the players confirmed for the season-ending ATP Finals, which will take place in Turin from Nov. 15-22.

The Russian has now qualified for the prestigious tournament in all but one season since 2019.

He sealed Friday's victory on his second match point on Mannarino's serve, wrapping up the contest in straight sets.

Since his elimination in the round of 16 at the U.S. Open in early September by Frances Tiafoe, Medvedev has won tournaments in Hangzhou and Almaty and reached the semifinals of the Shanghai Masters 1000 and the Beijing ATP 500.

Standing between him and the final in the Austrian capital is seven-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz.

The 23-year-old Spaniard beat American Tommy Paul 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) in the quarterfinals.

"I think I played great tennis," Alcaraz said after extending his record to 14-0 in ATP 500 tournaments this season.

"I would say, overall, just happy for the battle and happy I found my way to get the win in straight sets."

On the other side of the draw, Zverev sent a warning to his challengers a day after securing the No. 1 ranking with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Briton Arthur Fery.

The rematch of this year's Wimbledon semifinal lasted just 58 minutes as Zverev powered into the last four.

"I definitely felt good," Zverev said after the victory before praising Fery. "He doesn't have the same firepower, but he plays tactically extremely well ... I know the score was 6-0, 6-2, but he should not put himself down too much."

The German will next face fifth-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur, who battled past Italian Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.

"I fought him off, especially in the early stages of my serve and throughout the match to not get broken," de Minaur said. "There were tough moments, but I managed to navigate my way through them, and I am stoked to get through that one."