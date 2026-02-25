Daniil Medvedev is pushing for a leaner ATP calendar, suggesting that only Grand Slams and Masters 1000 events should award ranking points, though he admits such a shift would be tough to implement.

Currently, top players must compete in the four majors and eight Masters events, with their ranking breakdown dropping from 19 to 18 tournaments in 2026 after the ATP removed a mandatory 500-level event.

Medvedev, ranked 11th in the world, said excluding smaller tournaments from the rankings would relieve pressure on players, who have long criticized the grueling 11-month schedule.

"That's the only way to make the tour shorter," Medvedev said. "It's never going to happen because there are licenses, and the ATP won't have enough money to buy all of them.

"The other tournaments won't say, 'OK, we're out,' because they would lose money. It's business. Right now with how the ATP Tour is, it's never going to change, at least while I'm playing.

"Make it four Grand Slams ... 11 Masters. The others, maybe make them without points."

Reuters contacted the ATP for comment.

ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi defended the calendar in October, saying scheduling remained the players' choice.

Medvedev said players pushed themselves too hard to be one of the top eight and qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin. He pointed to Holger Rune, who ruptured his Achilles in an ATP 250 event in October.

"Everybody was like, 'Yeah, but you don't have to play it,' but if he wants to be in Turin, he has to, even if it's not a mandatory tournament," Medvedev said.

"Last year I played seven tournaments in a row. Did I have to? No. I played bad at the beginning of the year, maybe I can get 100 points here, 200 here.

"If there were no points, it's an easier decision."