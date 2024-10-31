Alexei Popyrin stunned fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (4) in a rollercoaster second-round match at the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Australian, fresh off his first Masters 1000 title in Montreal this summer, snapped a three-match losing streak against Medvedev in a match that saw both players rack up a staggering 86 unforced errors.

In the deciding set, Medvedev clawed back from a 1-4 deficit to force a tiebreaker, but Popyrin turned up the heat, sealing the victory after a crucial Medvedev double fault gave him match point, which he capitalized on with a bold net play.

It was Medvedev's third straight opening-round loss in Paris. He has not won a title this season.

A controversial call from a line umpire, which forced a point to be replayed in the eighth game of the deciding set, left Popyrin furious. He recovered quickly, winning the replay with a superb forehand volley to erase a break point.

“Stuff like that, I’m trying to let it fire me up rather than put me down,” Popyrin said. “It was tough to take, but it definitely fired me up after that, probably woke me up a little bit, and maybe I played a bit more freely.”

Elsewhere, third-seeded Alexander Zverev saved a set point en route to a 7-6 (2), 6-3 victory over Tallon Griekspoor, while Jack Draper eliminated fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-4.

Eighth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov stayed in the race for the ATP Finals after rallying past Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7 (9), 6-3, 7-5.

Dimitrov, who saved all three break points he faced, is in 10th place in the race to earn a spot at next month’s ATP Finals, the year-end tournament for the top eight players. Dimitrov could qualify if he reaches the final in Paris.

“It’s tough conditions; at the end of the year it’s very tricky,” the 33-year-old Dimitrov said. “Everyone wants to empty their tank completely. I would give a lot to be in (the Finals). I’m in a place where I am still a contender, still fighting against the best players in the world, and still beating the younger guys. This gives me confidence and makes me happy.”

Although big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard lost to Karen Khachanov 6-7 (12), 6-1, 6-4, it was a good day for local players. French wild card Arthur Rinderknech advanced to the third round with a 7-6 (6), 7-6 (7) win over Alex Michelsen, later joined by fellow Frenchmen Ugo Humbert, Arthur Fils and Adrian Mannarino.

Also advancing to the third round was 13th-seeded Holger Rune. The former Paris Masters champion defeated Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-2. After a double-fault in the ninth game of the opening set cost him his serve, a frustrated Bublik smashed his racket on the ground at the changeover and handed it to a spectator in the crowd.