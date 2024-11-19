Rafael Nadal’s farewell to competitive tennis is fast approaching, with this week’s Davis Cup Final 8 marking his final appearance before retirement.

As he exited a Q&A session Monday at a resort on Spain’s southern coast, he felt a hand on his shoulder.

It was Carlos Alcaraz, his 21-year-old Spanish teammate and successor, eager to share a quiet word.

The pair could share the court one last time Tuesday when Spain faces the Netherlands in the quarterfinals at the Palacio de Deportes in Malaga.

However, the question of whether Nadal will play remains unresolved. Neither he nor Spain’s captain, David Ferrer, confirmed his participation.

But one thing is certain – the 22-time Grand Slam champion is nearing the end of his storied career.

When asked what he’ll miss the most, Nadal reflected, “The feeling of competition, being on court, seeing the fans and the atmosphere during big matches... it’s all about the adrenaline before, during and after the match.”

The winner of Spain-Netherlands will face Canada or Germany in Friday’s semifinals, with the championship on Sunday. But for Nadal, his focus is on helping his team win. “I'm not here to retire. I’m here to help the team,” he said, donning the red polo shirt with a small Spanish flag on the sleeve. “The emotions will come later.”

The 38-year-old, who’s endured a string of injuries in recent years, acknowledged that continuing without being fully competitive no longer makes sense. “My body won’t allow me to compete the way I like,” he said, speaking candidly at a team news conference in Fuengirola, 12 miles south of the venue.

While Nadal’s future participation is uncertain, his legacy in the Davis Cup is undeniable: 29 wins, one loss and a .967 win percentage, the highest of anyone with more than 15 matches.

He hasn’t lost a Davis Cup singles match since 2004 when he debuted with a loss to Jiri Novak of the Czech Republic.

Tuesday’s match could be Nadal’s last in a meaningful tournament. Whether he plays singles, doubles, or both remains to be seen. As Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann said, “It would be nice to get a chance to play against him one more time.”

Ferrer’s lineup won’t be confirmed until 4 p.m. local time, one hour before play begins. The 9,200-capacity arena is sold out for the match, knowing it could be the last time fans see Nadal in action.

“It’s going to be an emotional day,” said Alcaraz, acknowledging the significance of his teammate’s final moments on the court.

Nadal’s last two years have been marred by injuries, limiting him to just 23 singles matches, including a 12-7 record this year. He hasn’t competed since early August when he lost to Novak Djokovic in the second round of the Paris Games singles, and in doubles, where he was ousted in the quarterfinals.

“I’ve been thinking about retirement for a long time,” Nadal admitted. “I don’t have the ego to need a farewell at every tournament. I don’t want to keep going if I can’t compete the way I used to.”

With one last Davis Cup run ahead, Nadal is determined to give his best. “The improvement is there every day, even when you don’t compete often,” he said.