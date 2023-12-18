In the Grand Slam, where every serve and volley is scrutinized under the spotlight, the anticipation for Rafa Nadal's return is building like a crescendo.

The 37-year-old maestro, having battled through a challenging recovery from a troublesome hip injury that marred his 2022 season, is poised for a comeback on the hallowed courts of Brisbane this month before setting his sights on the Australian Open, which is set for Jan. 14-28.

Nadal, a former world No. 1 and holder of an impressive 22 Grand Slam titles, has been honing his craft since undergoing surgery in June, as he eyes 2024 as a potential swan song to his illustrious career.

However, the looming question mark rests on whether his battle-tested body can withstand the unforgiving demands of a five-set Grand Slam encounter.

Coach Carlos Moya, the strategist behind Nadal's resurgence, shared his concerns with the ATP Tour, painting a vivid picture of the challenges ahead.

"Rafa's going to transition from training, where he is excelling, to the intense arena of competition. The dynamics differ vastly between the practice court and a heated match – especially in the crucible of a Grand Slam," Moya said.

"Playing the best of five sets, securing victory, recuperating and then returning to the court two days later ... that's the lingering doubt I harbor, particularly in the context of a Grand Slam. But we have the luxury of time. If the Australian Open commenced tomorrow, it would indeed be a genuine concern. With a month to go, a pivotal tournament in Brisbane and rigorous training, I believe he will be prepared. Yet, that apprehension lingers," Moya added.

Nadal's journey has not been without its setbacks; he slipped out of the top 100 earlier this season, a rare occurrence in his two-decade career.

Currently ranked 668, he is eligible for a protected ranking, offering a glimmer of hope.

Moya, however, acknowledges the challenges that lie ahead, emphasizing the importance of favorable draws to reignite Nadal's competitive rhythm.

Osaka's return

While Nadal's narrative weaves a tale of resilience and redemption, the women's tennis arena welcomes back a luminary of its own.

Naomi Osaka, the former world No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion, emerges from a 15-month hiatus with a compelling narrative of her own.

Japan's Naomi Osaka in action against Australia's Daria Saville during her first round match on Day 2 of the Toray Pan Pacific Open at Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 20, 2022. (Getty Images Photo)

Top tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou, known for sculpting champions like Serena Williams, believes Osaka's return is a boon for women's tennis. "I think it's the best news for women's tennis," he asserts, highlighting the need for superstars in the WTA circuit. Osaka, along with rising star Coco Gauff, promises to inject excitement into the women's game.

"We had so many great years with Serena, Venus (Williams), and Maria Sharapova, who are three really huge stars. And I think it draws a lot of attention to women's tennis when you have players like that. So I'm very excited that Naomi comes back. I think she's great," says Mouratoglou.

Osaka's raw power and aggressive style are expected to help her shake off any rust as she gears up for her return at the Brisbane International, a prelude to the Australian Open.

Mouratoglou expresses confidence in her ability to make an immediate impact, despite the inevitable challenge of match fitness.

"She has such a huge game, huge shots. I think having the mindset, the will and the shots, she can really do some damage. She will be ready for the Australian Open. She will just lack matches," the Frenchman predicts.