Novak Djokovic brought a tennis racket to the first tee of the Ryder Cup All-Star match, playfully mimicking a golf swing before reaching for his trusty driver, and the 24-time Grand Slam champion proved he has more than just a tennis maestro – he knows his way around a golf course too.

As the charismatic Serbian stepped up to the tee, he sent his first shot down the right side of the fairway, nestling it into the first cut.

With finesse, he then delivered his second shot onto the green, a mere 18 feet from the pin, setting up a birdie opportunity.

Although his putt for birdie fell just short, he comfortably secured a par 4.

While Djokovic did find himself in the knee-high rough at one point during this seven-hole exhibition, sparking curiosity among onlookers about the possibility of reaching for one of the tennis rackets nestled in his golf bag, it was on the reachable par-4 16th hole that he truly shone.

Djokovic's drive sailed effortlessly onto the green, and in a jubilant celebration reminiscent of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, he leaped and swiveled with arms outstretched, soaking in the cheers.

"Obviously, I am much more comfortable hitting a tennis ball with my racket, but I don't think I did too bad today," Djokovic quipped, showcasing his characteristic good humor.

Before each shot, Djokovic displayed his meticulous nature by repeatedly adjusting his setup position, mirroring the way he bounced the ball countless times before his serve in tennis.

The Ryder Cup All-Star event featured not just Djokovic but also soccer luminaries Andriy Shevchenko and Gareth Bale, along with Formula One driver Carlos Sainz, making it a star-studded gathering of athletes from various sporting realms.

Djokovic expressed his eagerness to return to the Marco Simone club outside Rome for the commencement of the Ryder Cup on Friday, his curiosity piqued by the unique atmosphere of the event. "At 7:00 a.m. on Friday, I hear it is this incredible noise and something that is quite unique to experience," he remarked, demonstrating his excitement to immerse himself in the Ryder Cup aura.

A proud Serbian with deep ties to Team Europe, Djokovic shared a long-standing friendship with Rory McIlroy, extending over a decade since McIlroy's engagement to tennis player Caroline Wozniacki.

"So I follow him and actually I follow everyone," Djokovic noted with a smile. "But he is already a friend, and I am rooting for him particularly, and obviously Europe."