Tunisia’s former world No. 2 Ons Jabeur announced Monday that she is pregnant with her first child and will take an extended break from professional tennis.

The 31-year-old, affectionately dubbed the “Minister of Happiness” for her radiant personality and humor, shared the news Monday on Instagram with a caption that reflected both her wit and warmth: “I took a little break to reset and recharge ... Turns out, we’ve been planning the cutest comeback ever.”

In a series of photos, Jabeur, in a white gown beside her husband, former fencer Karim Kamoun, cradled her baby bump.

The couple revealed they are expecting a baby boy in April 2026.

Jabeur’s announcement comes after a turbulent stretch in her career marked by injuries, fluctuating form and mental strain.

Once ranked as high as No. 2 in June 2022 – the highest position ever achieved by an Arab or African player – she became a symbol of inspiration across the region, known for her artistry on court and candor off it.

Her trademark drop shots and flair earned her five WTA titles and three Grand Slam runner-up finishes, including back-to-back Wimbledon finals in 2022 and 2023.

The Tunisian star has also been open about her struggles with depression and burnout, speaking out about the relentless 11-month tour schedule and the toll it takes on players’ mental health.

Her decision to step away, she said, is about “embracing joy in its purest form.”

Her break coincides with growing debate over player welfare on the WTA Tour, as stars like Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams have paved the way for maternity leave protections.

Under updated WTA rules, Jabeur will be eligible for a protected ranking when she returns – potentially paving the way for a comeback as soon as 2026.

Married since 2017, Jabeur and Kamoun have long embodied partnership both on and off the court.

“We’re over the moon,” she wrote, teasing that their son will grow up “with a racket in one hand and a football ball in the other.” Messages of congratulations poured in from across the tennis world, including from rivals Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina, who both called her news “the sweetest win yet.”