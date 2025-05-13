Jannik Sinner welcomed news that the new pope enjoys tennis, calling it “a good thing for us players” – even if Pope Leo XIV joked he wouldn’t dare face the world No. 1, perhaps wary of challenging someone named Sinner.

During a meeting with international media on Monday, the American-born pontiff was offered a chance to play doubles or organize a charity match. Leo seemed intrigued, but quipped, “We can’t invite Sinner,” in a nod to the English meaning of the Italian star’s last name.

Sinner was asked about the pope’s comment during his post-match news conference following a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong at the Italian Open, which is being played just up the Tiber River from the Vatican.

The top-ranked player paused and blushed before replying, “Why do you have to make things difficult for me?”

He then added, “Obviously I heard that he played as a kid. I think it’s a good thing for us tennis players to have a pope who likes this sport that we’re playing.”

And what about the chance to rally with Pope Leo someday?

“For the future, we’ll see,” Sinner said. “Who knows?”