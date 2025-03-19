The Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA), an independent union co-founded by Novak Djokovic in 2019, has filed a lawsuit against tennis’s governing bodies, accusing them of anti-competitive practices and neglecting player welfare.

The legal action, filed Tuesday in New York, targets the ATP Tour, the WTA Tour, the International Tennis Federation (ITF), and the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), accusing them of maintaining "monopolistic control" over professional tennis.

After years of attempts to reform the sport, PTPA Executive Director Ahmad Nassar said the union had no choice but to seek legal action.

"Tennis is broken," Nassar declared. "Behind the glamorous veneer, players are trapped in an unfair system that exploits their talent, suppresses their earnings, and jeopardizes their health and safety." He continued, “We have exhausted all options for reform through dialogue. The governing bodies left us no choice but to seek accountability through the courts.”

The PTPA, which represents players like Djokovic, claims that the sport’s governing bodies maintain a "draconian" ranking system that forces players to compete in specific tournaments, often under unsafe conditions.

The lawsuit argues that players are subjected to an unsustainable schedule, forced to play in extreme heat and at early hours, with tournaments choosing tennis balls linked to chronic injuries.

The PTPA also accused the governing bodies of violating players' privacy rights with random drug testing.

In addition to the legal filings in the U.S., the PTPA has initiated similar actions in the U.K. and the EU.

The association argues that the governing bodies act as a "cartel" paying players "artificially low compensation." The lawsuit's core grievance is the inequitable distribution of tennis revenue, particularly to lower-ranked players. “Players around 200th in the world are struggling,” Djokovic said in a 2023 CBS 60 Minutes interview. “They can’t afford coaches, they skip tournaments, and many leave the sport despite being capable of achieving greatness.”

In response to the lawsuit, the ATP rejected the PTPA's claims, calling them "baseless" and accusing the union of sowing "division and distraction." The ATP insisted, “We strongly reject the premise of the PTPA's claims and will vigorously defend our position,” stressing its commitment to growing the sport, ensuring financial stability, and acting in the best interests of players and fans.

The WTA also defended its track record of growing women’s tennis, calling the lawsuit "baseless" and reiterating that players are well-compensated and involved in decision-making through their elected Board representatives.

Similarly, the ITF, which oversees global tennis development, defended its mission, stating that 90% of its revenue is reinvested into developing the game through its 213 member National Associations.

The PTPA’s legal move follows extensive player consultations, with the union meeting with over 250 players across the tours, including most of the top 20 men’s and women’s players. “The overwhelmingly positive feedback confirmed that change is needed now, and players are united in their fight for reform,” the statement said.

The ITIA, which oversees anti-doping and anti-corruption programs, defended its role in ensuring the integrity of the sport. “Any credible international sport requires robust anti-doping and anti-corruption programs, and we are proud of our role in contributing to a clean and fair sport.”