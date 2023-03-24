National tennis player Halil Ibrahim Acemoğlu, who experienced the devastating effects of the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes with his wife and child, has used his racket skills to help him overcome the trauma of the disaster and achieve success at Manavgat, Antalya's World Championships, which ran between March 19-24.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Acemoğlu revealed that he participated in the tournament to forget the terrible earthquake.

He described the horrifying experience of being caught in the middle of the quake with his wife and child as he recalled the moment when the earthquake hit, and how he quickly grabbed his child and took shelter with his family.

Despite the trauma and the loss of his brother-in-law, aunt and 10 students, Acemoğlu believes that playing tennis and participating in the championship is the best way to cope.

He emphasized that he loves tennis and believes that it will help him overcome the trauma, even if only a little.

Acemoğlu also shared his experience of achieving his dream of playing for the national team, which was two months before the earthquake struck.

When the earthquake occurred, he could not retrieve any of his belongings, including his tennis gear.

He was devastated that he might not be able to represent his country in the tournament but thanks to the Turgay Soysal Tennis Academy, he was able to train and compete in the championship.

"After the earthquake, I was very upset that I would not be able to participate in this tournament and represent my country for a week because I had a dream to become a national athlete. At that time, I looked at the tennis courts so that I could at least clear my head and do some training. Thanks to Turgay Soysal Tennis Academy, they opened the courts for me. They also arranged my tennis clothes, shoes and rackets," said Acemoğlu.

Acemoğlu's story is one of resilience and determination as despite facing one of the most significant tragedies of his life, he found a way to channel his emotions into his passion for tennis.