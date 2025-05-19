Carlos Alcaraz clinched the Italian Open title Sunday, defeating Jannik Sinner in straight sets but warned his rival will be “really dangerous” at Roland Garros as he ramps up his comeback from a three-month doping ban.

Alcaraz survived two set points late in the first set before taking control in the tiebreak and cruising to a 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 victory – his fourth straight win over the world No. 1.

The Spaniard ended Sinner’s 26-match winning streak to claim his first Rome crown and seventh Masters 1000 trophy, denying Italy its first male champion at the tournament since Adriano Panatta in 1976. Alcaraz was also the last player to beat Sinner, in last year’s China Open final.

Sunday’s epic battle could be a preview of the French Open final, with the two top seeds set to be kept apart in the draw – and Alcaraz poised to rise back to world No. 2 on Monday.

Alcaraz, who beat Sinner in a five-set semifinal en route to the Roland Garros trophy 12 months ago, has few doubts the Italian will again be a major contender in the French capital.

“The level he has played in this tournament is insane after three months without playing, without any tournament,” said Alcaraz.

“I mean, what he has done, it’s amazing. I mean, it’s something that I have to have respect for.

“I’m pretty sure he’s going to be better and better. This week of practicing, he’s going to feel better. If he’s winning at Roland Garros and he goes farther, I think he’s going to feel much better.

“He’s going to be a really dangerous player in Paris.”

Alcaraz won his third title of the season after eventually dominating Sinner and silencing the more than 10,000 fans packed into the center court stands at the Foro Italico.

The Spaniard claimed victory in his fourth final of the season and sent a clear message that he is near the top of his game going into the year’s second Grand Slam.

“Beating Jannik and winning in Rome, I think both things mixed together give you great confidence coming to Paris,” said Alcaraz.

“He’s one of the best players in the world. It doesn’t matter that he was out of the tour for three months. Every tournament he’s playing, he plays great. The numbers are there. He wins almost every match he plays.

“That’s why I’m even more focused when I play against him. If I don’t play at my best, 10 out of 10, it’s going to be impossible to beat him.”

Alcaraz is the only man to beat Sinner in a tour final since the start of 2024, when his Italian rival began his rise to the top of men’s tennis and three Grand Slam titles.

The 22-year-old has had a hugely impressive clay court swing this season despite a thigh injury that cost him a chance to compete at the Madrid Open.

Alcaraz won his second Masters 1000 title of the year in Rome to go alongside his victory at Monte Carlo last month. He also reached the final in Barcelona.

Finishing runner-up is still a hugely positive result for Sinner in his first tournament since his three-month ban for testing positive twice in March last year for traces of clostebol – a contamination doping authorities accepted was accidental.

Sinner let two set points slip in game 12 of the first set, and that was the turning point in the match, with Alcaraz rattling off the first three points of the tiebreak before taking control.

Alcaraz then moved through the gears to win the first five games of the second set as he powered to his 19th career title – drawing level with Sinner.

Sinner’s encouraging return, though, sets him up for another deep run at Roland Garros despite his relative lack of match practice, having not played since retaining his Australian Open crown in January before arriving in Rome.

“Talking in general, I’m very happy about this tournament. It gives me hopefully confidence to play some good tennis also in Paris,” said Sinner.

“After three months, coming here and making this result means a lot to me.

“For sure, there are some things, like we saw today, that we have to improve if we want to do well in Paris. I am closer than expected in a way on everything.”