Aryna Sabalenka breezed into her fourth consecutive U.S. Open semifinal, while Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe set up a thrilling all-American clash in the final four, delighting fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday.

Second seed Sabalenka needed just 1 hour and 13 minutes to dismantle China's Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen 6-1, 6-2, securing a semifinal matchup against American Emma Navarro. In a light-hearted moment, Sabalenka promised fans free drinks for their support.

The Belarusian has lost only four service games throughout the tournament, solidifying her position as a strong contender for another major title, having previously lost the Flushing Meadows final to Coco Gauff last year.

"If you get to the top-five level, everyone will take you as a favorite," said Sabalenka. "But as I always say, it's not about being the favorite, it's about how hard you're ready to fight for it. It's going to be about the tough moments in the matches when you don't feel your best and you have to push through. But I'm really glad they see me as a favorite, and I'll do my very best to hold this beautiful trophy."

Fritz, the 12th seed, denied world No. 4 Alexander Zverev another shot at a major title with a 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) victory, two months after dispatching the German in the fourth round at Wimbledon.

"I've had a lot of looks at the quarterfinals over the past couple of years, and today just felt different," Fritz said. "I really felt like it was my time to take it a step further."

Fritz claimed a tight first set in a tiebreak after the two towering players wowed fans with a mix of powerful baseline blasts, drop shots, and winners at the net.

Zverev roared back to level the match in the next set, energized by one of the shots of the tournament – a curling return from out wide that sailed over the net post and landed on both lines.

But Fritz seized back momentum to reach his maiden major semifinal.

Really tough

Tiafoe, who reached the semifinals in 2022, booked another spot in the final four after Grigor Dimitrov retired due to a leg injury while trailing 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3, 4-1.

"It's not the way I want to get through, but I'm happy to be through. Another semifinal here. Incredible," 20th seed Tiafoe said.

Both Tiafoe and Fritz are bidding to end American fans' 21-year wait for a homegrown men's champion at a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick's triumph in New York in 2003. This will be the first all-American men's major semifinal since Andre Agassi defeated Robby Ginepri at the 2005 U.S. Open.

In the day session opener, 13th seed Navarro continued her meteoric rise with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Spain's Paula Badosa in a battle of New York-born baseliners.

One of two U.S. women left in the tournament, Navarro snatched an early break to go 3-0 up in the first set and then turned aside two break points to take it convincingly. Navarro, who beat defending champion Gauff in the previous round, stunned a suddenly error-prone Badosa by claiming 24 of the last 28 points of the match to seal the win in 72 minutes.

"Things weren't looking great there in the second set, but I just tried to be really tough and stick in there," Navarro said. "I felt if I could scrap out a few longer points and put some pressure on her, I could come back and maybe close it out in two sets. Happy with how I was able to do that."

Navarro's compatriot Jessica Pegula faces top seed Iga Swiatek in their quarterfinal on Wednesday.