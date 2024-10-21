Aryna Sabalenka's return to the top of the WTA rankings, overtaking Iga Swiatek, has ignited a fierce battle for the coveted year-end No. 1 spot.

With the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia looming next month, all eyes are on the Belarusian as she seeks to solidify her position in what promises to be a nail-biting finish to the season.

Sabalenka’s 2023 campaign has been nothing short of spectacular.

Defending her Australian Open crown in January and lifting the U.S. Open trophy in September, she also secured titles in Cincinnati and Wuhan, making her the player to beat.

Her current form and achievements have catapulted her to the top, where she hopes to stay longer this time around.

On Monday, after the latest rankings were revealed, Sabalenka took to X (formerly Twitter) with a playful yet determined post: “N1... Let’s see for how long this time.”

Meanwhile, Swiatek’s fatigue-induced decision to skip the tour’s Asian swing has taken a toll. WTA mandates participation in six WTA 500 events, but Swiatek, the French Open champion, will only manage two this season.

This decision, combined with ranking penalties, saw her slide beneath Sabalenka in the standings.

Sabalenka currently holds 9,706 points, a narrow lead over Swiatek’s 9,665, ahead of the Finals in Riyadh.

The Finals, set for Nov. 2-9 on hard courts, offer 1,500 points to the winner, meaning the race for No. 1 remains wide open.

The top eight singles players and doubles teams will compete, and with Swiatek back in action, Sabalenka’s stay at the summit could be tested.

Interestingly, Sabalenka will also miss this week’s events following her Wuhan victory, potentially losing ground due to her limited participation in WTA 500 tournaments.

Despite this, her focus is firmly on the Finals, where the season’s defining moments will likely unfold.

Osaka's absence

In other WTA news, Japan's Naomi Osaka has confirmed she will miss next month’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Spain as she continues to recover from multiple injuries.

The four-time Grand Slam champion had been one of the marquee names expected to compete in Malaga from Nov. 13-20.

Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her China Open round of 16 match against U.S.' Coco Gauff China at the National Tennis Center, Beijing, China, Oct. 1, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

However, ongoing issues with her back and abdomen have forced her to sit out.

“I thought I had strained my back, but after an MRI in Beijing, they told me I had a bulged disc and ruptured abdominal muscles,” Osaka revealed during a press conference in Tokyo. “I’ve played so many tournaments this year, and it was the toughest decision to not play this and not play BJK.”

Osaka’s back injury, sustained at the China Open, sidelined her from the Japan Open and Pan Pacific Open, adding to what has been a challenging season since her return from maternity leave.

Currently ranked 56th, the former world No. 1 is looking to regroup and recover in time for next year’s Australian Open.

Osaka recently made headlines by teaming up with renowned coach Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena Williams’ former mentor, after parting ways with longtime coach Wim Fissette.