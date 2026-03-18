World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka expressed uncertainty about returning to the Dubai Championships after the tournament director criticized her withdrawal, calling the push for tougher penalties on late pullouts “ridiculous.”

Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek were among several top players sidelined by injury, illness, or schedule changes, forcing lucky losers into the main draw and dimming the shine of the WTA 1000 event, the tour’s most prestigious tournament outside the Grand Slams.

Sabalenka withdrew last month, citing a minor hip injury, shortly before the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran added turmoil to the region.

At the time, Dubai tournament director Salah Tahlak told The National that Sabalenka and Swiatek’s exits were an “unfortunate surprise” and called for stricter penalties for late withdrawals, including docking ranking points.

“I think it's ridiculous,” Belarusian Sabalenka told reporters at the Miami Open on Tuesday. “I don't think he showed himself in the best way possible. For me, it's actually so sad to see that the tournament directors and the tournaments are not protecting us as players. They just care about their sales, about their tournament, and that's it.

“His comment was ridiculous. I'm not sure if I ever want to go there after his comment. For me, it's too much.”

Reuters contacted the Dubai tournament for comment. Top players are obliged to compete in all four Grand Slams, 10 WTA 1000 tournaments and six WTA 500 events under WTA rules, with punishments for missing them ranging from ranking-point deductions to fines.

World No. 4 Coco Gauff urged a more understanding view of Swiatek and Sabalenka pulling out of Dubai.

“I just feel Iga and Aryna have played that tournament so many times, and it wasn't anything personal,” Gauff said. “It's tough. We're trying our best to play the calendar. I completely understand why she [Sabalenka] would feel like that because the comments were unnecessary.”

The men’s and women’s tours have faced criticism for their 11-month seasons. Both came under scrutiny toward the end of last year when several matches in the Asian swing could not be completed due to injuries.

Sabalenka, who won the Indian Wells title on Sunday and will defend her Miami trophy, said she has opted to be more selective this season to manage the demands of a relentless circuit.

“Going into this season, we decided to prioritize my health and make sure we have little gaps in the schedule where I can reset, recharge, work, and be better prepared for bigger tournaments,” Sabalenka said, who also skipped Doha.

“I feel like the scheduling is going crazy, and that's why you see so many players injured, always taped, and not delivering the best quality matches because it's almost impossible.”