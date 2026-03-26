World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina set up a blockbuster Miami Open semifinal on Wednesday, a rematch of their gripping Melbourne Grand Slam final.

Defending champion Sabalenka overcame big-hitting American Hailey Baptiste, ranked 45th, 6-4, 6-4.

World No. 2 Rybakina outlasted fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula, last year’s runner-up to Sabalenka, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The two will meet Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, with a place in the final on the line.

Rybakina claimed a dramatic Australian Open victory over Sabalenka in January, Sabalenka’s only defeat of 2026, but the Belarusian saw her title hopes dashed when Sabalenka got revenge at the Indian Wells final earlier this month.

“We’ve been playing a lot of matches recently, and all of them have been a battle, all of them a show,” Sabalenka told the Tennis Channel. “I’m super excited to face her.”

Sabalenka is now two wins away from completing the “Sunshine Double” of Indian Wells and Miami.

Baptiste, playing in her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal, failed to convert three break points in Sabalenka’s first two service games.

Sabalenka finally broke Baptiste when the American double-faulted on set point.

Sabalenka gained an early break in the second set, but Baptiste broke back and held confidently to level at 4-4.

As she served at 4-5 to stay in the match, the American opened with three straight double faults. Sabalenka pounced, converting her second match point with a blistering return.

“She really pushed me,” Sabalenka said. “The rhythm, the heaviness of her shots is incredible. I’m super happy I was able to hold under pressure and get the win.”

She will now face a familiar foe in Rybakina, who shrugged off a slow start to post her fifth straight win over Pegula, a streak that includes a semifinal victory at the Australian Open and a quarterfinal win at Indian Wells.

Pegula, who won last month’s WTA title in Dubai, broke twice to jump to a 4-0 lead and took the opening set in 35 minutes.

But Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina found her rhythm, breaking for a 4-2 edge on the way to forcing a third set and gaining control of the decider with an opening break.

“She started playing well, and I was a bit rushed and frustrated, but I’m happy I managed to bounce back and turn it around in the second set,” Rybakina said. She is seeded third despite rising to No. 2 in the world for the first time this week.

Fils tops Paul

In the men’s draw, 28th-seeded Arthur Fils of France saved four match points on the way to a 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (8-6) victory over 22nd-seeded American Tommy Paul.

Fils trailed 6-2 in the third-set tiebreak, saving four straight match points before prevailing in two hours, 49 minutes.

“It was a dogfight and I never back down from a fight,” Fils said. “Even if I lose, it’s OK. I just fought the best I could. That’s the best result I’ve had in my life so far,” the 21-year-old added.

He reached the semifinal of an ATP Masters 1000 event for the first time, where he will face 21st-seeded Czech Jiri Lehecka.

Fils beat Lehecka in the quarterfinals in Doha last month.

Lehecka ended the dream run of qualifier Martin Landaluce, beating the 151st-ranked Spaniard 7-6 (7-1), 7-5.