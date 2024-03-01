An unprecedented "Netflix Slam" is set to air live this Sunday on Netflix as tennis legend Rafael Nadal faces off against the up-and-coming giant slayer and fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas.

The matchup promises fireworks because nobody knows how many more times a match like this one will occur as the new season looms.

Before the clash, let us delve a bit into the history of Nadal versus Alcaraz.

Nadal and Alcaraz have crossed paths three times.

Their first encounter was in 2021 at the Madrid Masters, when Alcaraz was just beginning to make a name for himself in tennis.

On that day, Nadal, the seasoned veteran, triumphed comfortably with a score of 6-1, 6-2, in straight sets, showcasing a clear master-versus-apprentice dynamic.

In 2022, their rematch in Madrid took a different turn as Alcaraz emerged victorious, winning 6-3 in the third set.

This victory marked a significant milestone in Alcaraz's growth and development on the ATP tour.

At the Madrid Masters that year, Alcaraz achieved a remarkable feat by defeating Nadal in the quarterfinals, followed by another veteran, Novak Djokovic, in the semifinals, and later vanquishing Alexander Zverev in the final, securing the Masters 1000 title.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Rafael Nadal before start Singles 2nd round match on the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Mutual Madrid Open, Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain, May 5, 2021. (Reuters Photo)

Nadal and Alcaraz's clash at Indian Wells marked the pinnacle of their rivalry—a match that had everything.

Lasting over three hours, it was a battle in challenging conditions, with swirling winds adding to the drama.

The match was characterized by extraordinary rallies showcasing the eventual victor, Alcaraz's explosive play, and Nadal's mastery.

Despite playing through a serious rib injury toward the end of the match, an injury that would later impact his performance in the final against Fritz, Nadal showed remarkable resilience to finish the match against Alcaraz.

The quality and variety of tennis showcased in that match also evoke a sense of sadness, as it is unlikely that tennis fans will witness many more exchanges like those between Nadal and Alcaraz in the future.

There are concerns about Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, as he may be approaching his final year as a professional tennis player.

Nadal has faced numerous injuries throughout his career, and his body has endured significant strain.

Over the past year, he has been struggling and has not competed since Jan. 5, when he made a comeback in Brisbane, Australia.

In Brisbane, Nadal secured impressive straight-set victories against Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler but suffered a setback in the quarterfinals, losing to Jordan Thompson and sustaining a micro-tear in his hip.

This injury forced him to withdraw from the Australian Open and has kept him sidelined since then.

Despite these challenges, Nadal has not yet made a final decision about his future in tennis.

However, the most surprising aspect of this exhibition match is that the biggest injury concern is actually coming from Alcaraz, not Nadal.

Just last week, Alcaraz suffered a serious injury scare in Rio during his opening-round match, where he slipped and rolled his ankle on the clay court.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz gestures after suffering an injury during the ATP 500 Rio Open tennis match against Brazil's Carlos Monteiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 20, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Fortunately, he avoided any serious or lasting damage, but Alcaraz has admitted that he will be traveling to Vegas on Friday ahead of the exhibition without much opportunity to practice.

With limited time for preparation, Alcaraz's readiness for the match is not ideal, raising questions about whether he should even play on Sunday.

Despite both players dealing with recent injury problems, fans hope to see glimpses of the magic they possess, especially with Nadal returning to the court.

As Nadal approaches the twilight of his career, every moment he plays should be cherished.

On the other hand, fans are optimistic that Alcaraz has many years of magic ahead of him.

Nadal has been practicing intensively for several weeks, preparing for Indian Wells and the exhibition match.

With Alcaraz coming in without much practice, he may be slightly off the pace.

However, in tennis, anything can happen.