Serena Williams, one of the greatest players in tennis history, said that if she had failed drug tests like men’s world No. 1 Jannik Sinner did last year, she would have been banned for 20 years and stripped of her Grand Slam titles.

Sinner accepted a three-month ban in February after reaching an agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency, which had appealed an independent tribunal's decision to clear him following two positive tests for the anabolic agent clostebol.

"I love the guy, love this game," Williams, who retired in 2022 after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, told Time magazine. "He's great for the sport. I've been put down so much, I don't want to bring anyone down. Men's tennis needs him.

"(But) if I did that, I would have gotten 20 years. Let's be honest. I would have gotten Grand Slams taken away from me."

Reuters has contacted Sinner's team and WADA for comment.

Reigning Australian Open and U.S. Open champion Sinner, whose ban ends on May 4, has always maintained his innocence, though his case raised questions about whether he had received preferential treatment from authorities.

Iga Swiatek’s case also caused surprise when the women’s world No. 2 accepted a one-month suspension in November after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine.

Former world No. 1 Simona Halep was also banned, despite denying knowingly taking the banned drug roxadustat. Her four-year suspension was reduced to nine months in 2024 after an appeal at sport's highest court.

Williams also said she took extra care with what she put into her body during her career, mindful of avoiding substances that could get her into trouble.