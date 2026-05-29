Serena Williams is reportedly in advanced discussions over a shock return to professional tennis next month, with British media suggesting the 23-time Grand Slam champion could feature in the doubles draw at the Queen’s Club Championships in London alongside rising Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko.

The speculation marks the most concrete wave of comeback talk since Williams stepped away from the sport after the 2022 U.S. Open, a farewell she carefully framed as “evolving away from tennis” rather than a formal retirement. That wording has lingered in the background of every subsequent rumor, now resurfacing with renewed intensity as she edges closer to potential eligibility.

A key development came last December when Williams re-entered the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s anti-doping testing pool, a mandatory requirement for any player seeking to return to sanctioned competition. While she initially moved to quiet comeback chatter, the administrative step has kept the door technically open.

According to reports from British outlets and the “Served” podcast hosted by former world No. 1 Andy Roddick, Williams is now being lined up for a wildcard entry into the Queen’s doubles draw, with Mboko identified as her prospective partner for the event beginning June 8.

Organizers at the Lawn Tennis Association have declined to confirm or deny the reports, while Wimbledon officials said wildcard decisions remain under review, with announcements expected in mid-June. The lack of official clarity has only intensified speculation around what would be one of the most high-profile returns in modern tennis history.

Mboko, 19, addressed the rumors after her French Open second-round win, offering a mix of admiration and caution while stopping short of confirming the partnership.

“She has texted me,” Mboko said. “I really look up to her. The fact that she even knows me is very exciting. If she’s ready to come back on her own terms, it’s up to her to announce that.”

Her comments aligned with earlier signals of a quiet connection between the two, with Mboko describing Williams as an idol and saying she had followed her journey since childhood. She also emphasized that any formal announcement should come directly from Williams, reinforcing the uncertainty surrounding the deal.

Williams, who has not competed since her final Grand Slam appearance in New York in 2022, has since given birth to her second daughter and spoken publicly about physical transformation and life beyond tennis, including significant weight loss and a shift in priorities.

Even without confirmation, the prospect of her return has already rippled through the tour. Players have openly acknowledged the scale of attention she would bring back to the sport, with former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka saying she expects widespread interest if Williams steps back on court.

“I think it will bring people to watch tennis,” Osaka said. “She always brings an audience with her.”

Coco Gauff also weighed in, noting that a potential match-up with Williams would carry personal significance after previously missing the chance to compete against her.

“I did say one of my biggest regrets was not being able to play her,” Gauff said, adding that a return would be “cool for this sport.”

Williams last won a Grand Slam title in 2017 and remains one of the defining figures of the modern era, with her influence extending well beyond her competitive peak. If she does appear at Queen’s Club, even in doubles, it would instantly become one of the most scrutinized and commercially significant tennis moments in recent years, with further questions already forming around whether singles competition could follow.