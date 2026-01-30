Serena Williams may not be planning a comeback, but she’s certainly not shutting the door.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion reignited tennis’ rumor mill this week with a playful, carefully noncommittal television appearance that left players, pundits and fans reading between the lines once again.

Williams, 44, raised eyebrows in December when she quietly re-entered tennis’ anti-doping testing pool, a mandatory step for any player considering a return to competition.

At the time, she dismissed suggestions of a comeback.

But her coy responses Wednesday on NBC’s Today show reopened the debate.

When asked directly whether rejoining the testing pool signaled a return, Williams laughed off the question.

“Are you asking this on the Today show? Oh my gosh,” she said, deflecting with trademark charm before adding: “I’m just having fun and enjoying my life right now.”

Pressed for clarity, Williams refused to be pinned down.

“That’s not a yes or no,” she said. “I don’t know. I’m just going to see what happens.”

She also leaned into her life away from the tour, noting she is a full-time mother to two children. “When I filled out a form the other day, occupation: housewife,” she said, smiling.

The comments quickly became a talking point at the Australian Open, where several of the sport’s top players were asked about the possibility of Williams returning to competition for the first time since her third-round loss at the 2022 U.S. Open.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who booked her place in the Melbourne final, said a Williams comeback would be welcome and entertaining.

“If she wants to come back, that’s her decision,” Sabalenka said. “It’s going to be fun to see her back on tour. She’s got the personality. She’s a fun one. It would be cool.”

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina echoed those sentiments, calling Williams’ potential return “amazing for the sport.”

“She’s such a great champion,” Svitolina said. “She achieved so much, did so much for our sport and has been an inspiration for women around the world. It would be a great story.”

Williams’ decision to rejoin the anti-doping testing pool remains the strongest hint yet that something more could be coming. Athletes in the program must provide detailed whereabouts information and complete six months of testing before becoming eligible to compete.

Former world No. 1 Jim Courier, now a commentator, said during the Australian Open that the commitment alone speaks volumes.

“No person that doesn’t have intentions to play professional tennis is going to put themselves on that list,” Courier said. “Especially someone with as much experience doing it as Serena Williams.”

Courier stopped short of predicting a full singles return but suggested any format remains possible, from mixed doubles at the U.S. Open to a reunion with sister Venus, with whom Serena won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals.

Williams, meanwhile, continues to enjoy life beyond tennis, at least publicly. But as long as she stays in the testing pool and keeps her answers deliberately vague, speculation will follow.