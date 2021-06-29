Serena Williams’ 20th Wimbledon ended abruptly after she hurt herself during a match.
Williams retired in the first set after her leg was injured in an opening-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.
Williams slipped on the grass while hitting a forehand in the fifth game. She winced and began to walk gingerly, and after losing that game went to the locker room.
She returned to continue, but with the score 3-all, her leg buckled during a rally and she crumpled to the court. Williams rose and cried as she walked to the net to concede.
A seven-time Wimbledon champion, Williams was again seeking a record-tying 24th major title. Her most recent came in early 2017.
At 39, Williams was still among the tournament favorites. She was the runner-up in 2018 and 2019, and Wimbledon was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
